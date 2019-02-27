All you need to know when preparing for an Interview or applying for an Internship

Do you have a job interview coming up? Or are looking to apply for your dream job or internship? If so, here are key steps to help you stand out among other candidates.

Interviews can be nerve-wracking and can cause stress, anxiety, and so on. You can spend hours googling how to prepare for one but it is you who must do the talking and walk in order to obtain the desired position.

As an interviewee, the main goal is to walk in the door as a possible candidate and to come out as a new member of the team.

For this, you must convince the job recruiter of your skills, knowledge, and experience for the job.

In addition to showing motivation and enthusiasm while persuading the recruiter that you are the best fit for the organization’s culture and job description. This may sound easy but is surely not always the case.

Below is a brief guide with key steps to help you reach success before, during and after the interview process.

First Step: Do Your Research

Bianca Valencia, staffing recruiter of Ontario, California said, “researching the job position and the company offering the position is essential.” In order to prepare for the position, the interviewee desires he or she must first do their research.

To find out more about what the company is about simply searching for the official company website and select the “About Us” section.

This section will give you a short summary of the company: how they started, what they do, how they work, etc. This will also give you a better idea of what you`ll be doing and if you are truly a good fit for the company.

Afterward, thoroughly review the job description for the position.

It is recommended to either highlight or make a list of the key points stated in the job description.

This will be of big help in the next step.

Second Step: Resume

After the key points are selected the candidate can either create a new resume or edit their current resume.

Make sure the resume matches the position applying for. Including the skills and qualities asked for by the employer in the job description will make you seem like a more qualified candidate.

Therefore, making the candidate more likely to be chosen for an interview.

Make sure your resume does not look too busy or have unnecessary information.

The recruiter may stop reviewing the resume and continue on to others.

A good tip is to have others review it before submitting it. Many educational institutions offer resume workshops or resume writing sessions for extra help.

Third Step: Choosing What to Wear

Let`s say you get a callback and have an interview tomorrow, this means it`s time to get an outfit ready.

No matter what job you are applying for it is important to dress professionally and accordingly. Just because you are interviewing for lifeguard position it does not mean you can wear swimming shorts and a cut-off sleeve shirt.

First impressions are everything when first meeting your possible future employer.

Internship specialist, Angela Arteaga, expressed during a career workshop.

Your appearance will be the first intake of you the employer will have.

It is important that your wardrobe reflects both your interest and seriousness in regards to the position.

Blazers, button-up shirt and slack pants are some of the basic items wearable to an interview.

In addition to a simple and clean hair-do.

Fourth Step: Rehearse Interviewing

Make a list of common questions, such as the ones below and practice answering them with a friend or family member.

Please tell me a bit about yourself? How did you hear about the position and what do you know about the company? Why do you want this job and how are you the ideal candidate for the position? What are your greatest strengths/ weaknesses? Tell me about a time when you had a conflict at work, and how did you deal with it/fix it? How do you handle working under pressure? What do you aspire in this new position?

Practicing interviewing will allow you to receive feedback and revise your answers. It will also help you get more comfortable, making it easier during the real interview.

Prepare! Do the research, practice questions, write down examples of your experience that demonstrate good work, and be confident!Arteaga

Additionally, practice a good handshake. Arteaga stated how a firm handshake is part of a first impression.

A weak handshake can symbolize not wanting to be there or loss of interest.

Even if you are trying to be gentle, a good grip is preferred rather then a soft noodle like a handshake.

On the other hand, a handshake that`s too strong can make the employer feel a sense of aggression or make a candidate seem arrogant. Remember, actions speak louder than words.

Last Step: Follow Up

After the interview, a follow-up email or letter is a good way to close with a good impression. In your follow up email or thank you letter the candidate can once again briefly recap their interest in the job and thank the interviewer for his/her time and consideration.

After interviewing many candidates, an employer can quickly forget about you. This is why a follow-up email or thank you letter is a great way of reminding him/her of you and why you are a perfect choice.