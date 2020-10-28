Advice: What not to overlook when wearing a mask

With masks becoming a very normal routine in our lives, it’s important to know some very important tips when wearing them. Sometimes, the simplest things that can make a huge difference are overlooked.

Two things that are overlooked when wearing a mask is washing the mask and contouring the wire at the top of disposable masks to your nose.

You Need to Wash or Replace Your Mask

Just like your underwear, you should be constantly washing and replacing your mask. You wouldn’t wear your underwear continuously without washing it, right? The same thing applies to your mask. Remember, your mask should be treated like underwear because if it gets dirty and smells bad, your face will be very prone to acne and it’s also not sanitary for your health.

To make things easier so it’s not constant maintenance, just buy multiple pairs of masks. That way when you wash the other pairs you will have some ready to go. Rinse and repeat. If you don’t prefer that method, then buy a box of disposable masks. You can just throw it out when you’re done and grab another one. However, I suggest the washable mask method.

Contour the Wire to Your Face

The most important thing about your mask is that it always stays on with a good fit. That’s the point of the wire on the top of your mask. It’s supposed to contour to your nose. If your mask is constantly falling or not protecting your nose well enough, consider buying a new mask that fits your face. The mask should be comfortable and not constantly falling. Think about it like this: the mask shouldn’t be a straight rectangle across your face, it should have a little U shape in the middle. When you put on your mask, pinch it to the shape of your nose and you’re done. If you wear glasses, this should also alleviate a little bit of the fogginess.

While these two things may seem obvious to some people, sometimes they are overlooked, even when it can improve the quality of life for some people. Masks are a daily routine in our lives now, so it’s important we know about these things so we can carry on with our day and protect ourselves.