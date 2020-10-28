Advice: Killer time crunch workout

With gyms being open again across Southern California, people are rushing back to their workout routines. Some of these workouts include supersets, drop sets, and burnouts. However, if you are getting tired of the same exercises and want to try something new in a short amount of time, there is one called Accelerated Results 7 (AR-7).

AR-7 is a full body, circuit style workout that uses low reps, low weight, and, most importantly, low rest. The goal of AR-7 is to use the short rest period to stimulate the muscles and make them feel like the weight that you are lifting is heavier than it really is.

When doing AR-7, you will be doing only three basic lifts and one body weight movement. The three lifts are bench press, shoulder press, and back squat. The body weight movement will be a weighted pull-up. Each movement will be done three times. The first round will start at seven reps with a seven second rest. This will be done three times. The second round will start at five reps with a five second rest between sets. This will also be done three times. The third and final round will start at three reps with a three second rest in between sets. This will also be done three times.

This workout has been done by many celebrities, but the most famous celebrity that enjoys this workout is Jason Momoa. While Momoa was training for Aquaman, he needed a workout that can be both fun and fast. Momoa admitted that he does not like to lift weights like a traditional bodybuilder. In order to keep him happy and in shape, his trainers put him on this workout and he hasn’t gone back to traditional bulky bodybuilding since then.

If you feel that the workout was not enough or if it was too fast, you can always add an additional workout. This workout is not for the faint of heart, however. It consists of a one-mile run, followed by 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, and then by another mile for time. This workout is called “MURPH.” This was designed by Navy SEAL Mike Murphy, who paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting for his country during Operation Red Wings. The workout was designed to be a body burner. Running a mile, followed by 600 other calisthenics, and another mile, is sure to put a toll on your body.

After two or three days of recovering from Murph and AR-7, your body will want more. The following workout can be done without any gym equipment. All you will need are gym clothes and 20-feet of space. This workout contains two parts. The first part will be 30 to 60 minutes of varied cardio, like running, bike, swimming, or jumping rope. The second part is a calisthenics workout. It consists of 200 air squats, 200 push ups, 150 sit ups, 100 dips, 150 lunges, 100 burpees, 100 leg lifts, 100 flutter kicks, and 100 oblique twists. If you weren’t sore from Murph and AR-7, you will be beyond sore after doing this one.