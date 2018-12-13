Adrenaline, Acceleration, Accomplishment

The sun begins to sink below the grandstands giving the sky a unique pink tint as the last few racers back their speed machines off of the trailers. The couple hundred trailers in the pits would soon be accompanied by over 1,500 show cars and countless spectators. It is Friday evening before a massive joint event at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

Two southern California iconic companies, In-N-Out Burger and Hot Rod Magazine, have come together to celebrate their shared 70th anniversary. There was an open dragstrip for registered racers, a massive display of show cars, In-N-Out Burger trucks, dozens of vendors, Hot Rod Magazine cover cars of the past, and celebrity meet and greets.

Being a car enthusiast and gearhead with very limited experience in racing culture, I wanted to break into the scene and find out what it takes to become a part of this community. This event served as the perfect opportunity for me to learn through the process and reflection of doing.

Pulling into the pits where the racers set up their camps to have space to work on their cars before and in-between races was an intimidating experience. Cars louder than a thunderstorm were backing out of their enclosed trailers accompanied by crews of multiple people as I pulled in with my car on a rented U-Haul trailer with just me and my father.

There were no friendly neighborhood greetings from those around us, just a couple staredowns and head nods. The nerves and fear of judgment came on strong that night and carried well into Saturday morning. When it came time to line up for the race, I was so anxious it was difficult to enjoy the event and talk to those around me.

Though I had six months to ready myself and my car for just a fourteen-second race, I felt extremely uneasy. There is nothing that anyone could have told me to prepare me mentally for pulling up to the starting line.

Watch the 360-degree virtual reality video below and I will walk you through the experience first-hand.

Ride shotgun with me at 100 mph down the dragstrip starting at one minute into the video.

After the race was over and I was driving down the return lane passing the crowd in the grandstands, all my anxiety and adrenaline turned into serotonin, or whatever that chemical is that just brings you pure happiness and bliss.

At this point, I returned to the pits and something extraordinary happened. I realized that those around me were not all that intimidating. It was my nerves that kept me shielded and perhaps unapproachable. With my new found confidence and excitement, I began to wander through the event talking to racers, car enthusiasts, and racing celebrities alike to gather some invaluable conversations and experiences.

A car as a companion Gary Szabo, a 55-year-old racer at the event, has been participating in racing for a long time and has a lot of experience. He drives a 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury, which is one year younger than he is, very regularly on the streets and around town as well as on the race track. It was my father who first started talking to Gary while I was in the line waiting for my first race. After that race, he introduced me to Gary and from there we started talking about all sorts of things regarding racing. He had a alot to say about his car and I could tell it really meant alot to him. To him, it was far more than a mode of transportation from point A to point B. This car may not look like the drag cars you might see on tv. However, Szabo’s Sport Fury is home to a custom built motor and is capable of running the quarter mile in under 12 seconds. Many car junkies think of their cars as companions with distinct characteristics and personalities. “It’s like a best friend. I have had it for 34 years,” Szabo said while chuckling. “I’ll go home now and sit in the garage and pat on it and thank it for not breaking.” I nodded in agreement and found it comforting that I am not the only person who likes to hang out with and talk to their cars. We sat around for the next half hour or so telling stories about our cars and experiences we have had with them before parting ways. [a bit too general here. comment on any similarities or difference, be slightly more specific] Read more Show less

Grandfather and grandson While heading back to my car I ran into a grandfather and grandson who were out at the track racing a 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T. They were in the staging lanes with me before my first race and I was curious to see what their time was and compare it to mine before potentially challenging them to a race. 77-year-old Don Harrison and his 23-year-old grandson, Justin Harrison, spoke almost as if they were the same person only divided by 54 years and offered perspectives on both the older and modern cultures of racing. Don started racing in 1957 with match racing and progressed into higher levels of drag racing, the Super Stock and Stock Eliminator classes. In 1968 Don almost became a professional driver for Dodge but did not mention what held him back. “Back in my day, we had a drag strip practically on every corner. We very seldom did any street racing,” says Don and laments that there are not enough drag strips. Illegal street racing can be dangerous and is becoming more of a problem, yet they are closing down more and more drag strips due to noise complaints and other troubles initiated by nearby developers. California's remaining dragstrips Operational dragstrips are highlighted

After this enlightening discussion with Justin and his Grandpa, we decided to head out for one final race before the event ended.

It may not seem as fast from an outside perspective, but going from zero to 100 mph in 13 seconds is an intense adrenaline rush.

Though the late model Challenger beat my Mustang by .3 seconds, I had run my fastest time ever and impressed myself that my self-built car was capable of what it accomplished.

This is a time slip. At the bottom there is the E.T., or elapsed time, followed by MPH which is how fast you were going at the quarter mile mark. Justin is on the left and I am on the right.

It became clear to me after these encounters at Pomona that the myth of needing popularity and really expensive cars to break into the racing culture was completely self-fabricated. This culture is actually very welcoming of newcomers.

Racing is a sport that encourages equal participation. Most sports split up among cities, states, countries, genders, ect., but racing is racing regardless of who gets behind the wheel. I cannot say this as a universal statement, but for this one weekend spent in Pomona, it appeared to me that the racing culture is blind to the many forms of discrimination that plague other activities.

I think Shauna explained car culture perfectly with just the two words, “common appreciation.”

We come from so many different backgrounds with different perspectives, values, approaches, and tastes when it comes to cars. Some people are like Gary Szabo. A simple man by nature with a cool old car, a big motor, and an insanely good reaction time.

Then you have Justin Harrison, a young guy full of excitement inspired by his grandfather’s stories and past accomplishments. He’s a guy who will find every possible modification offered to his car to improve his performance.

I even know a lot of people like myself, working those extra shifts for the overtime to afford your next car part and spending late nights after college in the garage torquing down some head bolts instead of going out to party with friends.

Shauna completely tore apart her perfectly running and driving 1966 Mustang in a barn in order to build it into a racecar packed with the latest modern technologies.

Everything we do comes down to events like this one in Pomona. We set out to reach that adrenaline rush, accomplish our goals, be better and faster than we were before, and revel in the company of so many fascinating people and their equally captivating cars.