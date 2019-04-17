A Healthy Body is a Perfect Body

Yesica De Casa, student and member of the recreation Center of Cal State University, San Bernardino, reported to have been body shamed before, highlighting how people will point fingers instead of focusing on the true beauty of oneself.

According to Bullyingstatics.org, approximately 94 percent of adolescent girls and 65 percent of adolescent boys reported to have experienced body shaming at one point. Victims of bullying and body shamming testified to have been repeatedly told they are not “pretty” and are “ugly”, making them fell awful.

However the perfect body is not one the one of a super model on the latest cover of a fashion magazine but most importantly a healthy body.

As technology advances and social media expands, there is no way to limit what is share on the internet. With only a simple click of a button, we can open Yahoo! or Instagram and see endless amounts of stories and pictures of both young men and women who are pushing themselves to keep up with the “ideal look” or “ideal body figure”. This type of behavior repeated over and over again becomes normalize, targeting the most active group of social media user who are “Americans ages 18 to 24” who, “are substantially more likely to use platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter,” (Pew Research, 2018).

“Constantly scrolling through “perfect” photos from friends, celebrities and models can leave you feeling very negatively about yourself. It`s human nature to compare yourself to others, and to feel envious or jealous of what someone else has,”

(National Eating Disorders Association, 2018). Bottom line is, a better way of achieving your own “perfect” body is becoming healthy, by watching your nutrition and fitness instead of focusing on others.

Melissa llamas, student of CSUSB, said “social media tends to play a big role when it comes to body shaming and what we tend to think is the perfect body…they should talk more about encouraging people to eat more nutrional food and exercise regularly, this would be more beneficial. ”

In 2017, international superstar, Lady Gaga, experienced body shamming after performing the super bowl halftime show. Social media outlets, such as Twitter were flooded with negative comments of her physical appearance, instead of her presentation. The talented artist did not let the ugly comments bring her down and responded back to her followers via an Instagram caption, “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote encouraging others to love themselves and to accepts others, “No matter who you are or what you do.”

Zara Muhassen, student of Cal State University, San Bernardino, stated we should love our bodies the way they are and focus on a healthier lifestyle instead. She describes the different body figures as “different types of beauty.”

Aprilia Noer, also student and member of recreational center of CSUSB confessed how she was also body shammed before for being “too skinny”. “I would get comments like oh you`re so skinny, you look anorexic” reported Noer, “Now I don’t listen to those comments and workout and eat nutritional meals for myself.”

Nutrition is the first step when it comes down to getting into shape. Fitness enthusiast, Mitchel Harris, of Riverside, said, “Nutrition is very important to me.” Being healthy does not only consist of working out but also what is being consumed. It is important to not to binge eat, nor starve yourself, in addition to removing junk food and sweets.

Harris reported he likes to start his day with, “30 grams of protein, eggs and a banana for breakfast.” A healthy breakfast is great way to gain more energy and feel ready to take on the day. Harris explained how he “eats healthy meals every day, except for the weekends”, emphasizing how it’s okay to have cheat days. This will allow the individual to stay on a balanced diet without having to break their diet.

You can be in the gym day and night but if you don`t eat proper nutrition, your workout goes to waste…people think they can live off 500 calories a day… you`ll lose the weight but your actual health is not good”, said Muhassen. In addition, Harris recommends that a person work-out at least 3 days out of the week for short periods of time.

Jennifer Wasylenko, exercise physiologist, wrote on the Lifehack.org, how regular excising will not only help you look well but make you feel good too. In the article she list the following 10 reasons as to why working out is beneficial: better mood, improved immune system, decreased stress, more mental resilience, healthy aging, life feels easier, participate in life,better sleep, increased energy, reduced depression, and anxiety. “It’s not just about getting into a better mood. It’s about making life more joyful!” said Wasylenko.

Body shamming is an issue for many world-wide, nonetheless many industries are now moving forward with a more positive view on body image. Such as dolls being made in different sizes and fashion industries including plus size models on the cover of magazines and runways. As Zara said, we must “not only look good but feel good, it`s healthy for you.”

So there it is! No more stressing over what society says is the “perfect” body. Time to eat more nutritional food, exercise regularly, be healthy and most of all be happy.