2019 ASI runoff elections details & videos

Runoff ASI presidential elections between Yera Nanan and Adonis Galarza Toledo are scheduled for Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16 online through students’ Coyote email.

🚨PRESIDENTIAL RUN OFFS🚨 Don’t think we forgot about you🤤! Come out and visit ASI as we celebrate🗣 RUN OFFS 🗣VOTING DAYS May 15th & 16th. Check MyCoyote email 📧for official ballot. pic.twitter.com/g9izZ0obCv — CSUSB ASI (@ASI_CSUSB) May 15, 2019

In April, ASI had five official candidates listed on their websites. Four were on the ballot, one was a write-in. The candidates’ names are as follows: Yera Nanan, Adonis Galarza Toledo, Hector Cordero, Yusra Serhan (Write-in), and Helmand Pashtunyar who has been since removed from the election.

The Associated Students Incorporated (ASI) strives to engage as many students as possible in the elections to ensure that its advocation and student empowerment roles are fulfilled by the best candidates in the eyes of CSUSB students.

The original election dates were May 8th- May 9th where 2,887 (18.3%) students voted, which is more than any past election.

ASI elections coordinator, Juliana Crespo, stated that only 17% of the student body voted in the last election. “I think that some students might not think that their voice matters, but it does,”Crespo

Adonis Galarza Toledo received 1,179 online votes, and Yera Nanan received 614 online votes.

Each candidate has a unique set of values and ideas to help the students on this campus and the community thrive.

All of the candidates are driven from personal experiences and inspirations that have pushed them to want to be the voice representing CSUSB’s students.

Candidates had an even playing field throughout the election. ASI did not endorse any one candidate and there were specific guidelines that they had to abide by. It is the job of the elections coordinator to keep track of candidates and their campaigning process.

