The 2018 ITS Tech Talk brought together faculty and staff from various colleges on April 17 to encourage the implementation of technology into education and provide resources to use in the classroom.

The event coordinators included Faculty Director Mihaela Popescu, Instructional Designer Tracy Medrano, and Academic Multimedia Developer James Trotter, who strive to inspire educators with the use of technology and improve the educational resources students are provided here at CSUSB.

“This event is important because students will be expected to know how to use technology in their careers, and if they aren’t given the opportunity to use them during their education, they may have a more difficult time finding a career,” said Popescu.

The event gave faculty and staff the opportunity to try educational technologies such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, 360 cameras and apps.

There were faculty presentations by the College of Arts and Letters and the College of Natural Sciences about Slack, Lightboard and TouchCast.

“We encourage professors to talk about technologies that they are using in order to inspire other professors to try new ways of teaching,” Medrano said.

The event was sponsored by several organizations and programs with the intent of innovating education including, but not limited to, DAQRI Augmented Reality, Microsoft, Coyote Bookstore and Insta 360 degree cameras.

“We are here to inform faculty and staff about our repair services and resources, like online textbooks, that we have to offer,” said a Coyote Bookstore representative.

According to Medrano, this year was the second annual Tech Talk that CSUSB has hosted, and they plan to continue hosting the talks while they are beneficial to faculty, staff and students.

Trask explained that for future talks they plan to add more features in order to make the message more explicit and the event orchestrated more efficiently.

Instructional Technologist Garrett Trask explained that the event was held for faculty and staff only, but this year they have offered a smaller session for students in the SMSU Skybox.

“We want to get students asking what else they can create with virtual reality, not just playing games for fun,” Trotter said. “Our goal is to get students thinking about what is possible and pushing the boundaries of technology instead of just taking in information from a professor. Students need to be provided with the resources to create, which is the message we want faculty to get from these talks.”



