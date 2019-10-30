One Stop Shop for student success

The Advising Department held their semi-annual Coyote Advising One-Stop to assist students with the quarter to semester transition and help them graduate sooner.

The event was held in the Union Hall plaza, on Tuesday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It was located on the south side of the campus next to parking lot D and provided students with a one-stop shop for advising resources.

This event was co-coordinated by Academic Advisors Star Wildes and Erika Hernandez. Wildes hoped the event allowed students to become more excited about graduation.

“While Coyote Advising One Stop was designed to help seniors, my favorite aspect of the event is that it brings departments to the students. From Academic to Student Affairs, many offices are represented and are eager to help students from all stages of their educational journey,” says CSUSB advisor Ian Bañuelos.

The goal of this event was the ease of access to important information. Students who were not able to attend this event were still able to receive information and assistance via the department’s Instagram account, @csusbadvising. The department provided “LIVE Advising,” through the Instagram live feed and students were able to submit their questions to be answered by advising staff.

This event was created in support of the Graduation Initiative 2025 which is a CSU initiative to support student success over all CSU campuses and increase graduation rates statewide.

This initiative was launched in 2009 and was previously known as, “Closing the Achievement Gap,” and has shown record increases of graduation percentages over the years since its launch.

The advising department focused on doing its part to motivate and excite the students on campus for graduation.

The enthusiasm of the advising staff is apparent and is sure to motivate all students who took advantage of what this event and the department had to offer. The one-stop-shop will continue to be provided throughout the fall semester of 2020.