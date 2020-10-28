Pfau Library extends its online services

With distant learning continuing in the Spring semester, Pfau Library finds ways to further meet the campus community’s needs for resources in the virtual space.

Cesar Caballero, Dean of Pfau Library, said, “As soon as the pandemic hit and the campus had to pivot to an online mode, the library acquired as much digitized library content (e-books, e-textbooks, etc.) as we could afford since print copies of books were not initially available. That’s the reason we started planning on the retrieval service, which was implemented this semester.”

Among several resources, Dean Caballero thought the most essential needs to students would be equipment rentals and research assistance. Dean Caballero said, “We also felt that students should be able to request laptops and other pieces of equipment from the library online.”

The laptop lending program continued in an online mode almost immediately after the campus went fully online. According to Dean Caballero, the library was checking out about 40 laptops per quarter in past years, but once the campus closed, hundreds were requested. Since then, several hundred more have been added. Dean Caballero said, “We also felt the need to provide delivery of multimedia equipment, with students able to request them online and delivered using the locker system.”

Robie Madrigal, the Communication and Community Outreach Specialist for the Pfau Library, would like students to know that the library is still available to them. Madrigal said, “Research shows a strong association between library use and academic achievement.”

When campus transitioned to virtual learning, the library staff focused on providing students tools they would need to succeed. Madrigal said, “When the campus shifted from in-person to virtual instruction, the library team quickly convened to discuss how to support students in the new virtual learning environment. In these discussions, the focus was on meeting and anticipating new student needs to support academic success.” He talks about the library’s extended online services that are featured here: www.csusb.edu/inside/article/534026/csusb-pfau-library-updates-its-online-services

Summary of Online Services

The information above is provided by the Pfau Library: www.csusb.edu/inside/article/534026/csusb-pfau-library-updates-its-online-services

One way the library has adapted is through contactless pickup. “Books from the library’s main collection can now be requested online for contactless pickup from lockers located in the library’s north breezeway, across from the CGI building,” said Madrigal. He said students receive an email once the items they have requested are ready for pick up.

Brent Singleton is the Librarian Coordinator of Reference Services who has worked at the library for 19 years. Singleton said, “I felt it was essential that we provide research assistance, library instruction, access to electronic course reserves, access to e-books and streaming video, and interlibrary loan.” For Singleton, equipping the students with these specific tools were important to him. “These are the core services that allow students to get help when needed, learn how to navigate the library and our resources, and access those resources for their papers and projects.”

Singleton added that although interlibrary loans throughout the CSU system are currently available, the service that provides books nationwide is currently under development. Singleton also mentioned that students have inquired about an area they could study from at CSUSB library. Singleton said, “Current campus protocols prevent this from happening in the library at the moment.”

As virtual learning is extended into the Spring semester, Dean Caballero and his staff at the library are working on ways to bring even more services to CSUSB students online. Dean Caballero said, “We are planning to add online services for the Innovation Lab’s 3D printing services.” Dean Caballero added, “The library is working on setting up a ‘channel’ that students can opt-in via myCoyote to obtain news about new library products and services, as well as upcoming library events.”