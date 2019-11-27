Expressions: The Fallen Holiday Angel

By Charlotte Iradjpanah

Twas the night before Congress,

And throughout the White House,

The whole place was vacant,

Except for the louse.

The chefs and the ushers,

And tailors and maids,

Were tired of working,

Without getting paid.

The Potomac was frozen,

As thick as can be,

No worker there,

To collect passage fees.

With Cohen admitting,

And Flynn having lied,

Natalia, the Russian,

May have just been a spy!

When all of a sudden,

Word arose,

Trump had been talking,

Behind private doors.

Pence as his vice,

Was in such a mess,

And too damn embarrassed,

To make an address.

The press was all settled,

With cameras all on,

Waiting for resignations,

Just like Nixon.

Pelosi was laughing,

On Capitol Hill,

A federal conviction,

Would be such a thrill.

With a small-handed man,

Who thought like a ruler,

We thankfully had,

FBI agent Robert Mueller!

Because of the jokes,

Steven Colbert had said,

King Donald’s Court,

Had wished they were dead.

Go Bannon, Go Spicer,

Omarosa, and Kelly,

Go Mattis, Go Sessions,

Tillerson, and Haley.

You’re Fired, You’re Fired,

Man, Woman, and All,

Go to the Border,

And build the Damn Wall!

As Comey had watched,

From a distant TV,

Rudy shook his head,

And said “Donald, see me.”

Speak no collusion,

Let Putin purge,

And remember Justice,

Ruth Bader Ginsburg!

He stopped for a moment,

And called KellyAnne,

To Twitter some words,

About ‘Banned Caravans’.

Yet during the shutdown,

No progress was made,

And those who had worked,

Had not gotten paid.

Arrested for obstruction,

Was Roger Stone,

And in a raid, they had taken,

Everything from his home.

Lasting thirty-five days,

And thirty-five nights,

There was no resolution,

To this partisan fight.

At the State of REunion,

Fems wore white coats,

To mark their centennial,

Year of the vote!

Alec Baldwin was watching,

The address on FOX,

SNL then portrayed,

A man unorthodox.

A state of emergency,

Was then taken,

Hoping to get,

‘Faked News’ shaken.

Democrats announced,

Their primary runs,

And those unemployed,

Started shooting their guns.

Word then got out,

That no taxes were paid,

By Jeff Bezos ~

‘The Apprentice’ charade!

America WAS great,

Before you came in,

Her innocence plundered,

With all of your sins.

Gluttony, Sloth,

Envy, and Pride,

Lust, Greed, Wrath –

All you denied.

Out with ObamaCare,

And DACA too …

In 2020,

We won’t vote for you!

As ballots come in,

Brett will drink beer,

But this time the votes,

Won’t be so damn near!

It will be Don Lemon,

On a CNN night,

Pack your [email protected]$$ up,

And get out of my sight.