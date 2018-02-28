00 W18 W4 The return of Szechwan sauce

McDonalds customers are going nuts over the most recent addition to the condiment library, Szechwan sauce. The reason was because the beloved sci-fi show “Rick and Morty” talked about a sauce that was released as a promotion for the movie Mulan back in 1998. The main character Rick claimed it was the most amazing sauce McDonalds had ever served. The Szechwan sauce has been discontinued sense the movies release but the fans of Rick and Morty voted in a McDonalds Twitter pull to bring the sauce back. With a pretty good amount of feedback, McDonalds agreed. On October 7, 2017 McDonalds released the Szechwan sauce as a promotion for its new fresh crispy chicken tenders. However, because only around 100 people voted on the twitter pull, McDonalds grossly underestimated the amount of people wanting a taste of the sauce. The selected restaurants for the event only got about 20 to 70 Szechwan sauces each. Every restaurant was packed with angry fans all day long. I was extremely excited about the event and went to 2 McDonalds that were said to have the sauce. The first one never even got the shipment of sauces and apparently the sauce was sent to another store entirely. And the second one gave out all the sauces in the early morning, even though the event didn’t start until the afternoon. Plus, McDonalds wasn’t just giving out the sauce normally. You had to purchase the chicken tenders and you would get a bag containing a random sauce and poster for the event. That means if you did happen to find a place that had the sauce, got their early enough to get in line before they sold out, then have the time to wait 4 to 7 hours in line, you were still at the mercy of luck to even get the Szechwan sauce. Others who did get the sauce sold it online. Szechwan sauce was sold for thousands of dollars and some people went as far as selling their cars for one packet. A man who found an original packet from 1998, sold it for 4,000 dollars. The fans who don’t have thousands to blow on one packet of sauce were so outraged by McDonalds lack of stock, they started riots within the restaurants.

Some riots got so extreme that staff had to call police. Later, McDonalds apologized for the fiasco and promised they would bring back the sauce again, but properly next time. Recently they shipped 20 million packets of Szechwan sauce to an even bigger selection of restaurants. Finally, on February 26, 2018 the fans got their sauce. And unfortunately, the taste that so many have been left to ponder didn’t really lived up to the hype. Fans are comparing the taste to “Just a sweet teriyaki sauce.” In my opinion, the sauce is a pretty good teriyaki sauce. The kind you would keep in your drawers at home and use to flavor blast your chicken and rice. It may not have been the sauce that stands against the test of time, like Rick and Morty led us to believe, but it is a nice addition to the flavors on the McDonald’s menu.

Originally the packaging was red but now teriyaki sauces are mostly in black packaging so McDonald went with this design instead. (photo courtesy of Gabriella Arana)

The beautifully designed packets and posters given out on October 7th 2017 with the chicken tenders. (courtesy of google images)