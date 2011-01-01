CoyoteChronicle

Steph Paniagua |Staff Writer| So I knew this weekend was over when I woke up from my late afternoon nap today and realized that I still had homework to do. :/ However, this weekend was quite eventful. As usual since Halloween is Monday, there were a lot of parties going on (which I’m sure many of you attended at least one). But that wasn’t the main highlight of my weekend. It was actually Escape 2011. If you don’t know, Escape is a rave and actually had its first coming out show last night at the Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino. Escape is the first rave I have ever attended. All of my friend’s told me that I was going to have the time of my life. They told me the lights and … [Read more...] about Theme of the weekend…