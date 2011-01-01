CoyoteChronicle

By: Norberto Perez |Staff writer| Riverside Community College hosted a free health fair this past weekend. In partnership with the League of United Latin American Citizens and Chicanos/Latinos for Community Medicine the college screened Inland Empire residents for multiple health concerns. Blood pressure, diabetes, and vision screening were some of the services offered. Other services were more aesthetical such as free manicure and haircuts offered by the RCC cosmetology department. The quadrangle that usually is filled with college aged students was filled with families, children and the elderly. Lectures were also offered on health and nutrition. The health and welfare of the community … [Read more...] about Free Health Fair
Steph Paniagua |Staff Writer| So I knew this weekend was over when I woke up from my late afternoon nap today and realized that I still had homework to do. :/ However, this weekend was quite eventful. As usual since Halloween is Monday, there were a lot of parties going on (which I'm sure many of you attended at least one). But that wasn't the main highlight of my weekend. It was actually Escape 2011. If you don't know, Escape is a rave and actually had its first coming out show last night at the Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino. Escape is the first rave I have ever attended. All of my friend's told me that I was going to have the time of my life. They told me the lights and
By: Nigel Hamblin |Staff Writer| It's a little more than a week away before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) hits stores and shows its hand before Battlefield 3 (BF3), which was released last Tuesday. The big question on every gamers mind is how will it do? When it comes to sales, it will undoubtedly sell more than BF3. Due to its easy learning curve and run-and-gun style of multiplayer gameplay, Call of Duty has always had the advantage of mass appeal, especially for the gamers who don't have the patience for Battlefield's play style. But the most important question of all concerning MW3 is what does it bring new to the table? Graphically, the game doesn't look much different at all
by Aaron Hughes | Staff Writer| The CSUSB men's basketball team will face off against the national superpower, UCLA Bruins on Nov. 6th. Despite the big occasion, the Coyotes are hoping that a good performance against UCLA will give them the momentum they need to have a good season. "It's a big deal for the players," said assistant coach Robert Tossetti. "They'll be the most talented team we play all year but we'll be trying to gauge where we are at." Many of CSUSB's players are familiar with the Bruins having played against them at different levels before. Coach Tossetti is hopeful that this could work to the Coyotes' advantage. "Our guys have played with some of them in summer leagues and
By Eileen Gutierrez |Staff Writer| Megan Johnson came to California from Arizona to be a part of a winning team. In the past four seasons, she has not only been a part of just that, but has played a monumental role in the successful volleyball program at CSUSB as well. Last year, Johnson ended her season by finishing in second place in the CCAA in hitting percentage with a percentage of .355. She also had 185 kills, 383 attacks, and only 49 errors. "Megan's had a great career here all three years," said Kim Cherniss, head volleyball coach at CSUSB. Johnson came to CSUSB to play volleyball after attending a team camp. "I fell in love with the coaching staff and the girls. I wanted to be
By Stephanie Panigua |Staff Writer| Chivalry was the topic of a local high school's program seminar in conjunction with a questionnaire panel made up of CSUSB students. On Oct. 26, San Bernardino High School (SBHS) hosted a day-long seminar for their male high school students titled "Man of Integrity, Man of my World." Five female CSUSB students from Kappa Delta Sorority volunteered to be a part of a questionnaire panel answering questions and concerns the young men had in relation to being gentlemen. "I wanted to participate in the seminar because I felt like my input about what women want out of men would be a good influence on these boys and would let them know that the media isn't
By Becky Monreal |Staff Writer| The book "Unbroken," is a courageous story of World World II veteran and Olympic runner Louis Zamperini and will leave readers hooked. The true story is about Zamperini, who was raised in Torrance. Throughout his childhood he always found himself in trouble because he was stealing or getting into fights at school. However, that all changed when he found his talent for running track and field. Zamperini's lightning fast legs would help him break running records all across America and even take him all the way to the 1936 Berlin Olympics. After competing in the games, Zamperini enlisted in the Army and served as a B-24 pilot, traveling across the Pacific
By Renee Etcheberria |Staff Writer| Midterms are well underway and students are flocking to the pub to unload, yet the issues of broken ovens and no specials seems to have more of an impact then most would realize. Unfortunately, this quarter the pub (or Blue Coyote) seems to be a forgotten commodity. The ovens have been broken for the last five weeks. This is unacceptable. The pub is a place students come to unwind a bit, whether it's between classes or when the day is done. The broken ovens are leaving students without some of their favorite items like the pizza bread and potato skins. As a result, students are resorting to having to order items that cost more like sandwiches and
By Marissa Graham |Staff Writer| To be perfectly blunt, The movie Three Musketeers was a huge disappointment. From the production to a certain actress' performance, it looks like this is one film that will soon be forgotten. The movie is about D'Artagnan (Logan Lerman), a poor young man that sets out to follow his father's footsteps in becoming a Musketeer. He is a head strong character with a fearless attitude, which frequently gets him in trouble. D'Artagnan quickly makes several enemies in Paris, including Athos (Matthew MacFadyen), Porthos (Ray Stevenson) and Aramis (Luke Evans). He was saddened by the fact that the men he grew up admiring were less than what he expected. The three
By Linda Tran |Staff Writer| While being abroad, I discovered a hidden talent I didn't know I had before – cooking! I didn't cook meals for myself during my first week though. I bought pre-made meals and plopped them into the microwave. They were alright at first, but pre-made meals got tiring, so eventually I went to the store to buy some kitchenware and food I could put together to cook with. I made dishes that I would usually eat at home and it cured my homesickness for the first few weeks. My first attempts were passing in grade, and it wasn't until I cooked a full Mexican meal with guacamole that I felt happy and impressed with my cooking skills. It's fun experimenting with food