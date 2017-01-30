World Wide Knowledge

By Monica Rosales |Staff Writer|

The studying abroad program at CSUSB is offering countless opportunities for students to reach out of their comfort zone and travel the world.

Imagine a world where traveling and getting an education is a combo deal.

The Center of Global Management (CGM) is in Jack H. Brown Hall and the Study Abroad department is located in College of Education.

Countless programs are offered every quarter for students who want to expand their cultural knowledge and while exploring, ultimately earning the education they need in order to become well-rounded graduates.

According to studies completed within the U.S. and U.K., it was noted that students who took advantage of studying abroad were able to obtain 25% higher starting salaries compared to those who did not.That can average about $7,000 annually.

“I believe that it can give you a once in a lifetime experience,” said Ericka Zeron.

“I would experience living in a foreign country and experience different cultures. Living in the United States, I only understand how this country works and how people live here,” continued Zeron.



There is a long-term impact in students’ lives when they take advantage of studying abroad.

In fact, 98% of students who take advantage of the programs state that it helped them better understand cultural values and biases, allowing them to view the world in a more sophisticated standpoint.

“I find education to be the most important step in anyone’s life. The environment and other aspects would make studying abroad different and great,” said Alex Rosales, in regards to his thoughts about applying to study abroad this year.

With international education on the rise, the number of students that have begun to study abroad within the last two decades has nearly tripled.

Research has shown that these students have managed to gain better career prospective due to their new found confidence and social awareness.

“I was so excited and went through the process, I even got accepted into the program! Then I started thinking ‘is this worth it,’” said Erica Reyes.

Although the number of students interested in the programs are increasing, so is the cost of traveling.

Many students think that the cost of traveling is going to put them in more debt than it is worth.

CSUSB and CGM seek to inform more students of other educational options the school can provide them.

Tuition may be applied towards payment, allowing students to make payment plans through the Bursar’s Office, if necessary.

There are also multiple internships offered on the CGM website allowing students to win scholarships up to $10,000 to apply towards their international education.

Recently student Secada Combs traveled to China through a financing program.

“Even though it’s frightening to be away from home and be taken out of your comfort zone,” said Combs.

It may be difficult exploring beyond one’s daily routine, but by doing so it allows one to explore beyond their comfort zone.

Related posts: