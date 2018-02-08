Women’s Resource Center offers a cozy place to hangout

The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) offers helpful resources for students and a cozy place to hang out and gain support.

When you enter the Santos Manuel Student Union building, you will see the giant WRC in the window as you head upstairs to room 221. The resource center is an inviting place to meet like-minded people and offers students referrals for on-campus services and local community services.

Their mission statement reads, “Our purpose is to encourage women by providing services and programs which will enhance their college experience and help them actualize their fullest potential,” according to the CSUSB website.

Recently, the spread of the #metoo campaign and others have brought with them heightened attention to the effects of sexism and discrimination and the challenges facing victims of abuse.

The WRC encourages everyone to stop in and learn about issues that affect women on campus and fosters an environment of collaboration and diversity. There are many colorful flyers near the door that include an upcoming lecture on birth control and information on the Vagina Monologues auditions. Posters on the wall include reassuring sayings like, “We love that you feel comfortable here” and “Keep Calm & Smile- You’re Beautiful” which add to the welcoming ambiance.

When you first enter the WRC, you are greeted by a large, well-organized resource library and plenty of tables and couches to lounge on and read. The books are available to all visitors, and there will be a book club starting soon. Plenty of computers with Internet and printing are available too.

There are many fascinating events hosted throughout the year by the WRC like the Annual Activism Conference, Self Defense Workshops, and Violence Awareness Programs. Also, the performance of Eve Ensler’s Vaginal Monolouges is on February 16 at only $5.00 for students.

The overall environment at the WRC is fun and inclusive, a place to access information and ask questions. Also, you could meet new people and find out more about activism and fun activities on campus.

“If I invested more time into understanding what is offered there and if it’s something that I would be interested in then I would probably take a look in there. I could see myself going at least once, it could be very helpful,” said busy night student, Ariana Garcia. Most students that were asked about the Women’s Center had stopped in once or were planning on going in the future.

“I know its specifically for women and me as a female makes me free comfortable to go in there and I would probably feel welcome if I did,” says student Liliana Gamboa. The WRC has created a really comfortable space that welcomes both male and female students.

Along with the Women’s Resource Center, there are many other resource centers in the Santos Manuel Student Union building including the Pride Center, the Cross Cultural Center, Title IX, and more.

Students know there are many resource centers on campus and it can be confusing to navigate but the WRC wants students to stop in and see if there is anything that would be of interest. They have free water, a fridge, and a microwave too.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet place to read, somewhere to eat your lunch, or a place to collaborate and learn, you’re sure to find something you are into at the Women’s Resource Center.

Monday – Thursday: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Friday: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Saturday – Sunday: CLOSED