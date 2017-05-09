Woman Reconciles with Her Ex

By Emily Erwin |Contributing Writer|

This news article is dedicated to anyone who has pursued a flame for too long. For all the stalkers, creepers, and dutiful white knights. This will never happen to you.

After 5 years of being stalked and a violated restraining order, area woman Chelsea Ramirez has realized her ex-boyfriend Bradley Womack is the love of her life.

The two began dating in 2012, but broke up after a little less than a year.

“I knew I had to win her back,” said Womack, “so I created multiple Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook accounts and began direct messaging her on all of them every day, creating new accounts every time she blocked me.”

In addition, Womack also emailed and called her on a regular basis, sent flowers, and followed her daily on as she went to work for 6 months.

This true love was thwarted when Ramirez filed a restraining order, but even that would not stop Womack’s romantic heart. He learned to dodge authorities while pretending to coincidentally run into his sweetheart everywhere.

Five years later, the last straw finally broke the camel’s back when he slashed the tires of her car while she was on a date with a prospective partner she met at work.

Miraculously after that night, after Triple A had brought her home, Ramirez realized that Womack was indeed the love of her life.

This completely logical rush of emotions prompted her to drop everything and run straight into her true love’s arms, as he was waiting in the bushes outside her house.

“I read some of the messages he had sent me for half a decade and figured I would give him another chance,” said Ramirez.

“I was able to look past what caused us to break up when he told me he wasn’t stalking any of the other women he had cheated on me with,” she continued.



The two plan to get married sometime next year, pending his divorce with his ex-wife.