VoxPop: What makes you feel alive?

Taking the time to notice what makes us feel alive and be mindful of our feelings, emotions, and thoughts, can help us understand ourselves, as well as have empathy for others who are experiencing difficult situations or negotiating big changes.

Ameer Tales

First-year

Biology major



Knowing that other people think about me. They know that I exist. That is like an affirmation that I am alive. What is enjoyable at this moment is spending time with those people.

Daniel Villegas

First-year

Analytics Major

What makes me feel alive in this moment is not knowing what the future holds. It makes me feel excited about the future. Not being stuck in the same place makes me feel alive and know that I am doing something with my life. The excitement of what the future holds is what keeps me alive.

Marrian Angeles

Second-year

Economics Major

What makes me feel alive is the conversations that I get to have with people. I think that when you get to have a really good conversation with someone, whether it’s deep or very lighthearted, it makes you feel very happy to be anywhere and everywhere. I love talking to my friends from Lubos PASO. I love talking with random people and everything in between.

Hannah Perez

Fourth-year

Psychology major

What makes me feel alive at this moment is the good music, the cool weather, and good company.

Dominiek Dayrit

Second-year

Biology major

Honestly, what makes me feel alive are my friends at this school, like the fraternity family that I will be joining very soon. Just being able to come to school, hang out with people, learn, and experience new things, in general, is what makes me feel alive.

Daniel Gaeta

Second-year

Computer engineer major

I feel like what is alive for me at this moment is how much respect and love I have for my family. It is what keeps me going and it motivates me to do better in school. My parents came from Mexico with medium education and they had a lot of barriers, such as learning English and finding a job to support me and my siblings. I owe my whole life to them and they motivated me to do better in school. I have four older siblings and one younger sibling. My older siblings would help me with the experiences they had in school, so I try to be involved in school as much as possible to meet new people and make new friends.

Viviana Vega

Third-year

Biology major



I would say what makes me feel alive at this very moment is when I go to work out. I feel my heart beating. I feel life within me. That is what keeps me keep on going through all the stress and sadness that builds up. When I am working out, I just feel alive and know that I am doing good.

Vincent Lam,

First-year

Computer science major

What makes me feel alive are my friends and family because they push me to be a better person.

Darrin Gomez

Second-year

Kinesiology student

What makes me feel alive is interacting with everybody. I like interacting with people. I meet a lot of people through the classes I take. During my first year, I went to the homecoming that was held at the beginning of the semester and I got to learn what kind of school clubs or activities there are. I went to a dance one time at the old Student Union. Even though there were not that many students, I just like participating in things like that.

Dayana Rodriguez

Third-year

Biology major

What makes me feel alive at this moment is, first, my family. Having them makes me feel better and loved. The second would be my friends from school. Without them, I would not be happy every day. Both make me feel very alive.