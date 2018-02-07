Valentines menu at Caprice Cafe

Caprice Café is a restaurant in downtown Redlands that prides itself on its quality food, wonderful service and elaborate wine list. This year, the restaurant is celebrating the 30-year anniversary.

Leila and Camille Ayoub opened the restaurant on Feb. 14, 1988, simply as a way to make a living. What began as a small Mediterranean-style sandwich shop grew into a sophisticated dining experience unique to the Inland Empire.

Now owned by Chris Pepino, the restaurant still thrives in historic downtown Redlands, offering a variety of items sure to please any taste.

The items on the menu range from seafood to pasta, salads, steaks and everything in between. Most of the items are organic and everything is fresh . They even keep certain items from other local businesses in stock.

“First and foremost, talking about the food and what brings people here, it would be terrible if I didn’t mention our Wagyu Burger ,” says Sara Graham, seven-year Caprice employee, manager and sommelier.

Although Caprice offers an abundance of vegetarian options on their menu, they’re known by locals to have the best burger in the city.

“I know that not only is it a personal favorite of mine, but I know that our guests come here specifically for it,” Graham continues. “Our food is fresh, and high quality and made to order, and it really does stand out.”

Along with the exquisite menu items the restaurant has to offer, they also provide an award-winning wine list, which includes over 230 bottles of wine and over 25 choices by the glass. The restaurant is dedicated to keeping competitive prices, educating staff on the products as well as offering an impeccable selection found only at Caprice.

“We have a phenomenal wine book, and not only that, we have access to wine vendors that other places don’t have because we’ve established wonderful relationships,” Graham says.

Caprice has been known for years as one of the best restaurants in the Inland Empire . They have received multiple awards and have an ever-growing list of patrons who have been dining at the restaurant since it opened thirty years ago.

The menu, wine list, staff and elegant ambiance of the restaurant all play a tremendous role in contributing to the long-running success of the business.

This Valentine’s Day, Caprice is ecstatic to announce their 30th anniversary of running a successful and fulfilling business. In honor of the celebration, they are serving a special menu for the evening made of all the items that cannot be found in the restaurant regularly.

The menu is three courses, including a choice of one appetizer, one entrée, one desert and wine pairings for each at an additional cost. It will also feature a few throwback items inspired by the original menu.

With a beautiful ambiance, a delectable menu and wine to match, the evening is sure to be a wonderful time for all who attend.

“I really want everyone to know how much I think that everyone who works here cares about this place,” Graham states. “Everyone who will be here wants to be here. I think we will give couples a very nice time where they won’t have to worry about anything. They can just enjoy each other and enjoy their food.”