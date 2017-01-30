Upgrading makeup products

By Yesica Gonzalez |Staff Writer|

Students have upgraded their makeup products for the new year.

Not all students use makeup products, but some share different thoughts on appliances.

Student Denise Bustamante chooses various make up products that she wears on a typical day.

“Well first it’s moisturizer, then primer, color corrector, concealer, foundation, blush, highlight, then goes the eye shadows,” listed Bustamante..

Bustamante shared that what she likes about makeup is that it covers up certain areas that do not appeal to her.

“It is very effective and covers up all the things I don’t like,” said Bustamante.

She loves makeup and has a large collection at home, despite the fact that she agrees that the products are expensive.

“It depends how many products you use,” addded Bustamante.

Wearing makeup makes her feel more confident.

Brenda Limon prefers to only wear it on special days, but still loves makeup.

“No, just on special occasions, but not to school because it’s too much work,” said Limon.

Despite not always wearing it, she does have her own favorite brands that she uses on those exceptional occasions.

“I use Nyx for foundation, as well as Sephora and Chanel or sometimes Mac,” said Limon.

The cosmetic stores Sephora and Mac are known to be very costly, and have various types of beauty products in their different departments.

Sephora has it’s own private label which ranges from hair, to skin care, to beauty products in their stores.

Nyx is a small and newfound company that was founded only less than two decades ago.

This cosmetics company has now made itself expand and prefers to be sold at drugstore prices that make their products more affordable than others.

Nyx powder foundation is around $10 in the nearest drug store, where as the Mac powder foundation is found to be $34.

With this small comparison, there is a difference of how college students tend to lean more towards Nyx products when it comes to affordability.

Though Limon agrees that these brands of makeup are quite expensive, she mentioned that they may be found at a lower cost.

“It just depends where you buy them […] like Nyx accessory is very cheap,” said Limon.

Limon finds the appliance of the supplies to be effective as well when it comes to her facial flaws.

“They basically just cover up my pores,” shared Limon with delight.

Though she does not wear it often, she concurred that makeup boosts up her confidence a little more.

Student Mayra Mata prefers only wear one product, and she considers it to be enough for her.

“I just put on mascara because it makes my eyelashes longer,” said Mata.

Mata said this application is her only absolute favorite and she wears it daily.

Makeup can be an enjoyment and has the power to make people feel different about themselves in a better way.

Since college students are always on the go, these products can be applied on easily and have students out the door in no time.

