Transforming Transfers

By Nylles Vernon |Staff Writer|

Transfer students from out-of-state colleges and other college institutions share their experiences regarding the transfer process.

Helen Nguyen, a biology major who recently transferred from San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC), said that the process was long and tiresome.

“I spent about two and a half years at my community college before I was fully ready to transfer. The time I spent there allowed me to get my associate to transfer degree and be admitted into CSUSB,” said Nguyen.

Many students have transferred from neighboring community colleges surrounding the area such as Crafton Hills, SBVC, Mt. San Jacinto College, Riverside Community College and more.

Changes such as a new job or attending a new institution of learning, can bring about many challenges and hurdles to overcome as an undergraduate student.

Many students have faced numerous challenges before transferring to the university, such as adjusting to a new academic system.

“For me it was a bit difficult because I had to adjust to the quarter system as opposed to the semester system at my old community college,” said communication student Leah Gomez.

Although some say that the transfer process is difficult, there are some advantages to being a transfer student, too.

Some of those benefits are transferring into the college as a junior and receiving priority registration for classes.

“When I transferred I thought that I was going to get a crappy registration appointment, but when I got here I realized that I was one of the first ones to get a spot in all my courses,” stated Gomez.

Transferring to a four-year university, there are different hurdles that applicants must surpass versus those enrolling following high school graduation.

Students have to first meet all of their general education requirements, which includes completing a lab science course, writing comprehension course, and completing collegiate level.



Some might say that the courses at other colleges were more difficult than the ones they are currently enrolled in.

“I thought that the courses I was going to be taking here were going to be a lot harder and they aren’t, they are just at a much faster pace than I what I was used to,” stated Nguyen.

Campus life, clubs and events are also among the changes that transfer students experience after coming to the university.

Students are encouraged to join and participate in clubs and organizations on campus, or they are free to create their own.

“When I got here I was encouraged by a few of my professors to join some type of club or organization because they thought that it was a good way to meet new people. They were right,” said Gomez.

Transfer students also have the option to work on campus through various programs to be eligible to earn internship credit towards their major.

All of these advantages contribute to what some might say being apart of the lucky few who have successfully transferred into the university.

“The process of transferring for me was incredibly stressful and it took a very long time for me to meet all of the criteria, but I am thankful that I made it here,” said Nguyen.

