00 The Signs this Valentine’s Day

Aries: Indulging and passionate Aries, a spa day for you and a loved one is the perfect getaway. Going the extra mile and getting the full Valentine’s Day package with rose themed treatments and a massage is the perfect pastime.

Taurus: Interesting yet practical gifts are a great idea for your devoted being, Taurus. Getting custom blankets with photos, an art canvas of a favorite moment together, or a framed star chart of a significant date are fun ideas to give to those who are important in your life.

Gemini: Expressive Gemini, you will easily find yourself using this holiday as an excuse to get yourself a gift. After all, you know more than anyone else, your biggest supporter and drive is your own personality. It is possible a lucky significant other may feel your generosity as well with a token of affection to acknowledge your investment to them.

Cancer: Emotionally driven Cancer, you are likely to be the definition of a classy Valentine. Hand written notes, a dozen red roses, and a simple yet elegant dinner can be your niche this year.

Leo: Sparkle is the way to go this Valentines, fiery Leo. Buying a nice bracelet for mom, or necklace for her, maybe a watch for him. You have a good eye when choosing gifts like this for others, so let it shine.

Virgo: Organized Earth sign, you are the planner this holiday. Your Valentine’s day with a best friend or partner is likely to be a well-thought out and planned surprise. Don’t forget to enjoy yourself past all the planning, you deserve to feel the love too.

Libra: Walks on the beach or in the park, paired with a cafe date are easy and inexpensive way for you to enjoy this Valentine’s day with a close friend, relative, or partner. Don’t be afraid to voice your appreciation for those in your life, they would love to hear from you.

Scorpio: Mysterious water sign, sending gifts like flowers or chocolate covered strawberries directly to a loved ones house or place of work is a perfect plan for you since you are a master of keeping those who surround you anticipating your next move.

Sagittarius: Wanderlust filled Sagittarius, go out on a day trip and explore with someone you love. Share memories and food on a day of spontaneous activities, going where the wind takes you. Don’t be afraid to be simple in your activities as those tend to spark a special closeness with others.

Capricorn: A movie night in, speckled with tealights and soft blankets, topped with you and your significant others favorite snack foods is the perfect way to indulge this Valentine’s Day dear cardinal Earth sign.

Aquarius: Charitable air sign, giving small gifts to each of those in your closest circle is a fitting idea for this years Valentines day. Little cards with reassuring words, single flowers, or even $5 Starbucks gift cards are easy ways to give back.

Pisces: Gentle and caring, leaving gifts and text messages for others to wake up to is the perfect way for you to show others you care. If you’re up to putting slightly more effort in, make finding gifts a small scavenger hunt for your loved ones.

