The Signs During Finals Week

By Clairissa Gonzalez |Staff Writer|

With finals approaching fast we’re all feeling the pressure; some more than others. Here’s how your sign is most likely acting during and prior to examinations week.

Aries: Putting off everything until the last minute because there’s no way they can fail these exams. Heart stops immediately when they can’t fill out anything other than their name on the test itself.

Taurus: Stressing the whole month prior, stashing snacks in the oddest places. Will not fully be at peace until results come in.

Gemini: Not stressing, but not relaxing. Really just wants it to be summer already because they’re tired of being on campus.

Cancer: Started Fall Quarter stressed. Hasn’t relaxed in years. Might cry a little bit if people bring up Horosfinals.

Leo: Keeping everyone distracted with stories of how great their summers are going to be. Has been planning beach trips/road trips since April.

Virgo: Has already organized seven study groups and probably knows the material better than the professors. Hasn’t slept in days and is more coffee than human at this point.

Libra: Might be failing one class, but signed up for the summer session.

Scorpio: Means to find time to study, but keeps getting distracted by things that promise more fun. In good shape for finals but could probably use a little bit more study time.

Sagittarius: Walking into professors’ offices the week before finals and asking for extra credit opportunities, despite the syllabus saying that there are none.

Capricorn: Completely prepared for finals, but checking one last time to make sure they know absolutely everything they think will be on the test.

Aquarius: Living in the moment. Won’t really care about final exams until their final grades come in.

Pisces: Worried about final grades and what that means for their futures. Will have more than one existential crisis.

