Zodiac Signs on a first date

By Blair Gonzalez | Staff Writer |
We’ve all had terrible dates and have hoped to God (or whoever you many or may not believe in) never to see that person again. In case you needed a reminder of just how terrible people can be, here is the worst thing your sign is most likely to say on a first date.
Aries: “Do you mind if my friend stops by?”
Taurus: “Are you gonna finish that?”
Gemini: “I was worried you were a catfish.”
Cancer: “I love you.”
Leo: “Do you want me to put a CD on? I’ve got Nickelback.”
Virgo: “Monogamy isn’t realistic.”
Libra: “I’m sorry, but is the dog from your profile picture joining us at all tonight?”
Scorpio: “So I paid for this drink and that’s not OK. You’re lucky I’m still here.”
Sagittarius: “Listen to my song on SoundCloud?”
Capricorn: “Be honest. Can you believe I’m still single?”
Aquarius: “You have really elegant knees.”
Pisces: “Wanna see how hard I can rev my Prius?”
Hope you all liked yours and if not, well there’s always next week.
