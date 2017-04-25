Zodiac Signs on a first date

By Blair Gonzalez | Staff Writer |

We’ve all had terrible dates and have hoped to God (or whoever you many or may not believe in) never to see that person again. In case you needed a reminder of just how terrible people can be, here is the worst thing your sign is most likely to say on a first date.

Aries: “Do you mind if my friend stops by?”

Taurus: “Are you gonna finish that?”

Gemini: “I was worried you were a catfish.”

Cancer: “I love you.”

Leo: “Do you want me to put a CD on? I’ve got Nickelback.”

Virgo: “Monogamy isn’t realistic.”

Libra: “I’m sorry, but is the dog from your profile picture joining us at all tonight?”

Scorpio: “So I paid for this drink and that’s not OK. You’re lucky I’m still here.”

Sagittarius: “Listen to my song on SoundCloud?”

Capricorn: “Be honest. Can you believe I’m still single?”

Aquarius: “You have really elegant knees.”

Pisces: “Wanna see how hard I can rev my Prius?”

Hope you all liked yours and if not, well there’s always next week.

