The Return of the Sports Bra

Convincing yourself to go to the gym is probably one of the hardest things to accomplish when you’re first starting to mold your summer bod during winter. The second hardest step is— Oh no, what do I wear?

Sports bras have made quite the comeback as a popular fitness trend for women. The sports bra is typically being used as the main highlight of an outfit like a t-shirt and then finding what color high waisted, yoga pants.

Numerous celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez, have come to love these fashion trends, only wearing the sports bra as a shirt. Not only do these celebrities use the sports bra as a fashion trend for the gym, but for going out as “casual wear” as well.

Woah, woah, woah slow down there. Do you even know how these revolutionary pillow holders for women’s breasts came about? It was about 40 years ago in 1977, and two female runners, Lisa Lndahl and her sister Victoria Woodrow, were complaining to each other how uncomfortable running was because of the how unsupported they felt on their top portion of their body. The jockeys even spoke about taping their breasts in hopes that would secure them in their fitness endeavors. Thus, after seeking help from softball player Christine Haycocka, the sports bra become a widely spread godsend for female athletes everywhere.

It wasn’t until 2017 though, that the sports bra was in fashion again. According to CNBC, revenues for certain sports bra bands like Hanesbrands increased 19 percent in revenue. More popular brands such as Nike and Adidas also had their women section for that style grow 20 percent last year, reaching almost 6 six billion dollars in sales for sports bras alone. If you think that was impressive, the underwear market in itself was stated to have reached 15.7 billion dollars last year.

The fact that underwear is making almost the same type of income as a celebrity makes me think where did I go wrong in my life? Also, it makes me wonder why is it that these bras are causing such an increase in revenue and popularity? Women are becoming more powerful and self-aware of their bodies due to the fitness industry booming. Therefore, when exercising, I know firsthand that it is easier to lift weights and run when wearing minimal clothing.

Crop tops are basically the same thing as sports bras, and that’s why women usually don’t wear them. Sports bras come in different colors, fabrics and styles, now giving them the same stylish comfort of a crop top. Here is the best part: even though these garments are making such a high sale in revenue, their cost in stores is only about 15-25 dollars! This allows the fit girl to buy as many as she wants at one time!

Being healthy and fashionable at the same time makes women want to be more active because when you look good, you feel good. So get your Beyonce vibes together and do you, honey.