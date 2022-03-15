The American Dream or the American Nightmare?

By Carolina Curiel, Samantha Baker, and Irann Arias Rodriguez
Immigrant students and advocates share the challenges and hardships of attaining a higher education in an effort to create their American Dream.
The United States has been seen as a token for the American Dream- a place of economic opportunity and social liberty. Immigrants from all around the globe come to America in hopes of fulfilling their goals and aspirations. Many seek refuge, a higher education, or simply a better life. To the average American, immigration may seem like an easy task. However, many fail to realize the number of sacrifices that must be made on a day-to-day basis.
According to the Public Policy Institute of California, the state is home to approximately 11 million immigrants as of 2019, and about 53 percent of those are naturalized citizens. Another 25 percent have gained legal status and hold a green card, or some type of visa. This leaves about 22 percent of an undocumented immigrant population. In the mix of the undocumented population, there are students who dream about gaining some type of legal status through hard work and perseverance.
Mitzy Sanchez is a fellow student at San Bernardino Valley Community College. She has many goals and aspirations, one of them being to transfer to CSUSB to get her bachelor’s degree in business and administration to fulfill her and her mother’s dreams of becoming business owners. However, Sanchez also explains the troubles she goes through while attempting higher education. Alongside going to school, Mitzy Sanchez also works full-time to help her parents and family, financially. She also explains the struggles of having to pay high amounts of money to continue her education.
In 2012, the Obama administration passed legislation known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a huge victory for students who were brought to the U.S. as children, through no choice of their own. These students have grown up in the American education system and all other aspects of American institutions and culture. They dream, just like all natural born citizens of having the same fundamental rights and opportunities as their peers.
Recently, there had been a failed attempt by the Trump administration to rescind DACA, which would’ve been a huge blow and total nightmare for the more than 600,000 ‘Dreamers,’ as they dream of lawful access to citizenship. In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court rebuked the former administrations attempt to dismantle the program, providing some temporary relief for its recipients and their loved ones.
Fortunately, CSUSB offers support to immigrant students and dreamers, hoping to create and live out their American dream. The Undocumented Student Success Center (USSC) opened its doors in 2015, and since, has been a place of support, opportunity, and respite from the nightmares of alienations and ostracization undocumented students may face when attempting to be productive students and members of their communities.
The Academic advisor Stephanie Garibo-Alday from the Undocumented Student Success Center shared her struggles from the time she was an undocumented student at CSUSB. She expressed how difficult it was to receive financial help. She had to pay out of pocket for her tuition, since she did not qualify for loans. It was difficult to find information, resources, and finding support in general. She is frustrated by the painstaking slow process of immigration reform since the 1980’s, even though politicians and new administrations promise to pass new immigration laws that would make it easier to obtain citizenship for undocumented students. Many students come to the United States with a visa but once it expires, they are officially undocumented. It is extremely difficult to become a citizen. Sadly, many Americans do not know this.
There are plenty of immigrant students who face challenges every single day just because they are immigrants. However, the challenges do not deter these hard-working immigrants. Along with having something good comes with paying a high price. Many immigrant students come from poverty. The International Student Services Association (ISSA) website explains, “Nearly 45% of immigrant families are considered low income and the schools that serve poor families tend to underperform compared to schools in wealthier areas.”
Many come to America for the American dream. However, The American dream is not as easy to grasp as it may seem. The constant challenges and financial barriers and hardships that immigrant students face can be extremely overwhelming. In order to help these immigrant students, a light has to be shed on what these actual experiences are like.
