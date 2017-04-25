By Monica Rosales |Contributing Writer|

Students have the opportunity to network and gain a position in their future careers through the new, the American Advertising Federation (AAF).

The AAF is an organization that includes members across all disciplines representing all facets of the advertising industry.

Students consider this club to be long overdue, due to the fact that the American Marketing Association (AMA) and Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) have establishments on campus.

“My reasoning to start the club came with the assistance of Tori Qualls (recent Marketing student), as both of us became inspired by the possibilities of success with the association with Coyote Advertising,” said President Mario Perez.

“My experience as the VP of Finance within the AMA club made for a natural leader to help start up the AAF chapter.” continued Perez.

A year ago, the AMA chapter within CSUSB was non-existent, lost in its previous leadership with no intention to continue.

Jacob Poore, Program Manager of Coyote Advertising program and instructor in the CSUSB Department of Communication, has stepped up to become faculty advisor.

With Poore, Perez, and eight other board members, the club has now grown to over 40 members.

“This organization can do so much to propel a student’s knowledge, network and experience in the field of advertising,” said Poore. “The programs and resources offered by AAF are fantastic ways for students to gain experience, be recognized, network, and prepare for careers in advertising.”

The main focus for the AAF lies with its ability to help students find the means to start their lives after college.

With close ties to Coyote Advertising, the club will have the resources to host various speakers and networking opportunities in the lines of volunteer work and competitions.

“Having Jacob Poore is great because he’s a true aspect of the chapter and he can bring in a lot of experience of his own and guest speakers to truly inspire us,” said Erica Zamora, treasurer of AAF.

The club has already held two meetings to start up the organization and share their goals and aspirations for the following years to come.

They are also hoping to recruit new members to take over as President, Vice President, and Treasurer within the coming weeks.

“I just want a club to assure me possibilities of networking and potential jobs,” said student Jessica Aldrin. “My fear as a student is not being able to get access to those key components that I need in order to get a job someday.”

With Poore’s vast input in the organization and Coyote Advertising team, the club aspires to gain enough participation within the year to participate within AAF Nation to join regional competitors and multiple events.

Related posts: