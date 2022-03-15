Students share their thoughts on social media

The impact of social media on students can be excessive, especially when most of them are busy trying to get their degrees. Many students have a variety of social media platforms. Although it may seem beneficial to see other people’s lives, students struggle by spending their time looking to see what the newest trends are.

Below is CSUSB student Breana Owens (29) on her Instagram during her lunch break. Photo by Breana Owens

Nataly Rees, a communications major, says, “I think that social media has a lot of pros and cons and removing it altogether wouldn’t necessarily get rid of the cons because those things are still present in entertainment and all around us. I think that social media offers a lot of evils, but it also provides people with platforms to reach out to others with similar interests and backgrounds, and this provides those who may be affected by the cons of social media with a place to feel included or not alone. I think that social media and other media, in general, need to be more aware of the influence it has over everyone because of how accessible it is. “

Even with social media the pros and cons are always going to be there for students who get a feel on how something so addictive can turn out good or bad. By spreading awareness to students that social media that can play a positive role despite how much criticism it gets. If social media played a negative role no one would be on these platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and etc.

I found some interesting information from CSUSB student Mariel Gonzales and how she portrays should media. She explained how people can let themselves be affected on social media. Their mindset is what controls their outcomes on how they feel about platforms, especially for men and women in society who feel that they have to achieve a certain image.

“In some ways, yes and some ways no but I believe social media is not always accurate to how regular people look like and can cause insecurities among the younger crowd when most of these models have had plastic surgery done and alterations with filters,” says Gonzales.

The solution to social media is how this generation can perceive it. The goal is to try to look at platforms to a common knowledge that can be beneficial. CSUSB students can change their mindset on how they portray social media. This can impact future CSUSB students who feel affected by what they look at online. Since most of their time consists of being on their phones and platforms maybe this article can show that there’s positivity to solutions on social media.

According to Jarel Carter, a social media influencer, “If you follow the correct people on social media, then some can influence you in a positive way!” Which can inspire students they can control what they see. It’s your decision on how you look at social media.

If we can change the aspect this can help the future of students who find it negative.

We can’t prosper change if we can’t look at it from other perspectives. If we can change the dynamics of social media this can help other students who struggle to find themselves when they go on platforms. The right guidance can lead to change in the world which is why I want to oppose the negatives of social media. If we can change the outcomes this can improve people’s daily lives when they turn on their phones or computer.