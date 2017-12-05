Spotlight on Dr. Sumbera

Dr. Becky Sumbera may be a first year professor here at CSUSB, but she is not new to the teaching world. Dr. Sumbera received her Doctorate of Education from Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology and has been a part of helping the educational system for over 26 years teaching different levels and positions.

Dr. Sumbera has three different degrees: political science, sociology, and political education.

She grew up in Fontana and graduated from Fontana High School. Dr. Sumbera was the first in her family to go to college when she attended Chaffey Community College and Pepperdine University.

She understands what it’s like not knowing what to do or where to go in college and wants to support her students like others supported her. The struggles of being the first in her family to graduate are part of the reason she wants to give back to her community in any way that she can.

Dr. Sumbera has always been interested in teaching, starting at a very young age. At 12, she was helping her mother teach classes at the Parks & Recs, and in high school, she and her sister opened a preforming arts studio to teach others tap baton, drums, guitar, and piano.

“My favorite place to be at is with the students in the classroom,” stated Dr. Sumbera.

Sumbera has taught at a multitude of different schools and has also held positions as an administrator. Wanting to do a little bit of everything, she moved from school to school frequently to learn how different people and districts operated.

“What I did in my career is I tried to do a little bit of everything in different districts, I wasn’t into tenure. I wanted to learn more how people were doing things,” said Sumbera.

Although she left Southern California for a little, she has always considered the Inland Empire to be her home.

Dr. Sumbera is excited to be a part of CSUSB. “I’m happy because I get to teach. I love teaching and I’m thriving on getting to know the community here,” she stated.

Dr. Sumbera not only wants to teach her students, she also want to challenge them. She believes in teaching from the inside out making them learn a little about themselves before they can start leading others. She hopes this creates them to be more flexible and try to learn who the other people are around them.

Not only does Dr. Sumbera want to help the students, she wants to help the community in any way that she can. She is currently interested in helping administrators gain skills so that they can help their teachers teach in more ways that connect with the students.

“This is the place that I want to give back to in whatever fashion that I can,” Dr. Sumbera stated.

Dr. Sumbera’s philosophy has been to “learn as much as you can and then one day hopefully, you’ll be able to teach and educate others on the lessons you’ve learned”.

Welcome to CSUSB, Dr. Sumbera!

