UPDATE: Shooting at North Park Elementary in San Bernardino

By Loydie Burmah |Executive Editor|

A shooting believed to be a murder-suicide occurred at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino on the morning of Apr 10.

“We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital,” posted San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

The victims have been identified as teacher Karen Elaine Smith, 53, of Riverside and Jonathan Martinez, 8.

Martinez was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center where he was declared deceased, said Burguan in a second media press conference that began at 3:30 p.m.

The conference was held at 1257 Northpark in San Bernardino.

“This happened in one classroom, it is a special needs classroom, combined first through fourth graders,” said Burguan.

“At the time of the shooting, there was a teacher, there were two adult aides, and over fifteen students in the classroom,” continued Burguan.

Another student, 9, name withheld, is currently in stable condition at Loma Linda, continued Burguan.

The shooter, Cedric Charles Anderson, 53, of Riverside entered Smith’s classroom with a large caliber revolver, described as a .357, said Burguan.

“Cedric entered the classroom, and what we understand, without saying anything, armed with a large caliber revolver, opened fired on his wife [Smith]. She was killed in that exchange,” said Burguan.

“There are two students in the classroom that were behind the teacher, that were struck by gunfire. One of those children was identified as Jonathan Martinez,” continued Burguan.

Earlier this afternoon classrooms were evacuated to soccer fields on east end of CSUSB campus.

Students were then relocated to PE Building 100 before reroute to Cajon High School.

Parents were required to present their identification. Once verified, they were escorted to pick-up their children at Cajon only.

Estimation of the pick-up process was listed as potentially lasting about three hours, according to the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD).

Students will be released by grade level, beginning with the lowest, posted Administrative Lieutenant/PIO Vicki Cervantes on Twitter.

Counseling, entertainment, and food are all being provided for students at an evacuation location, shared Cervantes on Twitter.

“Students can be picked up at Cajon High School. 1200 W Hill, SB,” posted the San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) on Twitter.

North Park Elementary will be closed on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12 the SBCUSD shared in a post on Twitter.

A crisis hotline for North Park Elementary is available at: (909) 386-8256, stated the SBCUSD Office of Emergency Services (OES) on Twitter.

The SBCUSD OES specializes in emergency management through preparedness and response programs.

The shelter in place at CSUSB that began when an active shooter alert was dispersed has since been lifted.

“The University remains open and classes are as scheduled as we work to support SBCUSD with this terrible tragedy,” stated CSUSB News.

President Tomàs D. Morales issued a statement this afternoon sharing condolences for the “loss of life” as well as thanking campus police officers, Sodexo, faculty, staff and students for displaying “Coyote pride.”

“As a community united, let us all come together to support and console those in need,” stated Morales in closing.

The Our Lady of Assumption Church in San Bernardino hosted a vigil on Apr 10 at 6:00 p.m. which the SBCUSD OES posted on Twitter earlier.

A GoFundMe​ created by Martinez’s cousin Brianna Lopez has currently raised about $57,199 surpassing the $10k goal listed on the webpage.

Smith was a CSUSB alumna; she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies, stated Dr. Morales in an email addressed: “Special Message to the CSUSB Community” sent to colleagues and students.

Updates to this article to follow.

Last update: 4/11/2017 @ 4:01 p.m.

