Sex talk ignites the university

By Arthur Medrano |Staff Writer|

CSUSB hosts a night of sexual health and HIV education aimed to empower students about the issue.

The event began with an introduction panel called Sex in the Dark, a time for students to address their concerns to experts while in a glow in the dark room.

For students, this made it acceptable to shine their light in interest about reproductive health and safe sex that many might have anxiety to speak out.

Topics like hook up culture, reaches out to how it has dehumanized people’s sexual encounters and rather than being educated by their culture on this matter, they seek advice from resources the campus provides.

Representatives from Planned Parenthood, Voice and Thrive were in attendance to help host workshops students could attend.

One of the workshops called Bae’s Anatomy, hosted by PPOSBC representatives exposed students to a fun learning experience about the human body while playing their version of Jeopardy.

“It’s great to share this information with students, for those sexually and nonsexually active,” said Michelle Smith, student.

Alongside workshops, lunch was provided and a table was provided for students as they sit back and absorb all the how to’s when it comes to this subject.

“It’s important for students to learn about sex and it can impact the lives of our kids and siblings that will ask us these questions as they get older,” added Smith.

Educational standards regarding sexual health have been an issue as there are many ways to get the message across.

Marina Wood and members of VOICE, a group that shares preventative education about sexual assault and domestic violence, held a workshop with questions posed to find attributes of a healthy relationship.

Students were provided with relationship scenarios and topics like respect and communication how it positively impacts a couple.

With this event, the idea about sex education becomes evident in its purpose to further educate individuals about reproductive health and provide them with resources to help them make smart and healthy decisions.

This also provides students details on where they can get themselves tested and a sexual health hotline that are anonymous and free to ask about pregnancy options, STI’s and abortion access.

Those in attendance were exposed to various forms of birth control and emergency contraceptives while at the same time were engaged in seeking out advice to help their relationship and love life.

The first 100 students who had signed up received a complimentary gas card provided by Planned Parenthood

“I haven’t always asked for help when talking about sex, but all these workshops provided me with the confidence to share my concerns with others and not be afraid to talk about this topic with friends and family,” said Smith.

For those interested in contacting the hotline, you could call chat or text with health educators that will provide you with real answers all seeking to contribute to the community.

You can text your questions to 53634 or call 1-877-4ME-2ASK to learn more about your body from certified individuals looking to help.

