Saving money and giving back at Common Cents

By Elizabeth Taylor |Staff Writer|

A local thrift shop has customers from all over stopping by to shop and save money, while giving back to the community as well, on all the low priced items and spruced up clothing they have to offer.

The Assistance League of Victor Valley Thrift Shop or otherwise known as Common Cents, located in Apple Valley, California is the place to find deals on second-hand items and used clothes that have been examined for defects, washed and dried before purchase.

The store was buzzing with shoppers as the sound of hangers being pushed along the poles to look at clothes filled the room.

“I enjoy shopping here because I can always find a great deal and the clothes are clean, so it doesn’t stink in here like some thrift shops do,” said local resident and thrift shop connoisseur, Danielle Sanchez.

“I’m always looking for seasonal decorations and Boy Scout stuff, and the craziest thing I ever found was a unitard/slingshot bottom for a man’s penis, but I didn’t find that at this thrift shop,” continued Sanchez.

The customers scramble for their last minute purchases as an employee yells out that they will be closing in 15 minutes.

“I’m always looking for a treasure to steal, like quilting accessories, and the stuff I can’t afford to buy from the regular store,” said local resident Sandy Green.

“I enjoy finding something really weird and then try to figure out what it is. The coolest thing I ever found was a lamp that I paid $40.00 for, and come to find out it’s worth about $3,000,” continued Green.

Clothes on the boutique rack sparkle and designer bags call to the next shopper.

“One thing I love about thrifting is the fact that I can find brand items at a fraction of the cost it would be in a department store,” said local resident Timothy Tyler. “I find Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Nike, and Vans at a super low cost.”

Tough economic times can create stress and worry when it comes to being able to provide for one’s family and thrift stores do just that by offering up items at a fraction of the cost.

“My grandmother would always take me thrifting with her. We couldn’t afford the things we needed at full cost, so we would try to find it used,” said Las Vegas resident Debbie Woods. “This is the only way to be wealthy, and I’ll keep doing it along as I can save.”

Customers are not the only ones who take pleasure and comfort from the low prices that a thrift shop can offer.

“I started thrifting back when the minimum wage was $1.45 an hour, and I realized just how expensive everything was,” said employee and local resident Beverly Gilcrest.

“Now, I just like to look, but I remake and reuse everything. I love to recycle and thrift donations and shopping contributes to Earth Day.”

Common Cents gives more than just low prices on items, like designer purses for $6.00; they also give back to the community by helping out through Operation School Bell and providing brand-new clothes for children in need.

“The children get brand-new clothes for school,” said Gilcrest. “And I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Common Cents stays consistent with a number of donations that flow through the door on a daily basis.

“I donate all the time,” said Sanchez. “I believe that donating ties into Earth Day by the multiple uses of and bringing new life to used items.”

It’s never too late for a little spring cleaning; so, clean out those closets and drawers and start giving back to the community and Earth as well.

Related posts: