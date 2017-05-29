By Jason Samp |Staff Writer|

The San Bernardino County Fair wrapped up this weekend at the fairgrounds in Victorville, after offering rides, food, art, animals, vendors and performers.

Although the fair is small in comparison to the Orange County Fair or Los Angeles County Fair, it offered many of the same attractions and even other activities that are not experienced at the larger venues.

“It’s nice not having to fight through crowds or really wait in any lines while you are here,” said fair goer Leonel Perez.The fair had more of a small town feeling to it that was more personal and intimate than the large scale fairs in Southern California.

During the daylight hours, the fair had a great family feel to it with children running from ride to ride rarely ever having to wait in a line.

The fair offered several attractions for people of all ages, with a section of smaller rides for young children as well as more intense rides for the adrenaline seeking fair goers.

“We don’t ride the rides but don’t mind eating all the delicious junk foods while watching the kids have a blast,” said Marie Howard who took her family to the fair.

As the sun sets, you could really feel a sense of magic with the bright lights, the screaming and laughing kids, the smell of delicious foods and concert music playing in the background.

Entry ranged from $5 to $7 while tickets for rides were 50 cents a piece or $20 for an unlimited wristband.

A ticket for one of the concerts was $5 as well.

There were many performances and shows taking place in the grandstands during the week.

The first weekend of the fair there were monster truck and construction derby shows.

The second week, there was also an impressive musical artist lineup for the smaller fair which consisted of 70s and 80s top hit singer Eddie Money who sings “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Two Tickets to Paradise,” a newer country band called LOCASH with their latest chart-topping single “I Know Somebody,” as well as a rock band called Puddle of Mudd who was very popular in the early 2000s.

When night hit, the environment changed from the family atmosphere to more of a date night with couples everywhere.

At this time, the Ferris wheel was the main attraction.

It presented incredible views of the burning red sunset as well as an overview of the fair and the entire desert.

“The high desert always has incredible sunsets but seeing it from up there over the fair was breathtaking,” said Haley Bennis.

The fair offers something for people of all ages as it’s a fun cheap night for parents, kids and couples.

