By Robert Klimper |Staff Writer|

Downtown San Bernardino gave two nights to the importance of art for the San Bernardino Art Night from April 21st to the 22nd.

A new shared location with Carousel Mall and Court Street Square was selected for the second annual San Bernardino Art Night.

On Friday night, the event was started with small speeches from San Bernardino mayor R. Carey Davis,

city manager Mark Scott and community development director Mark Persico who also was one of the driving forces behind the San Bernardino Art Night.

“Arts are a way of rebuilding downtowns…and we are trying to get people to rediscover downtown San Bernardino,”said Mark Persico

According to Persico, the reason for the art night to be two days instead of one, was due to the surprising success of the first art night last year.

In between the two areas, was a spot used for showing art expression through Graffiti, with the first day having art done by Ivan Preciado, Juan “Jwolf”, and “Reighe”.

The second day offered a chance for visitors to try their hand at spray painting in a community art piece.

The San Bernardino Art Night had collaboration from the likes of the Cal State San Bernardino, San Bernardino Valley College, the Art Institute of California – Inland Empire, along other local departments like the fine arts commission to make the Art Night possible.

“As a commission offered to be responsible for screening the entries into the [art night]…we screened mostly the visual artists and we screened some of the performing artists”,said Dottie Garcia, chair of the fin arts commission for the City of San Bernardino.

The fine arts commission provided funding to help support for the San Bernardino Art Night.

The Carousel Mall was used to display several different artists from around the Inland Empire along with with art from CSUSB and San Bernardino Valley College.

Art in the Carousel Mall ranged from paintings and print art to sculptures, photographs and quilts.

“This is a great way of getting my artwork out there, meeting new people, meeting fellow artists and just being around people and making them smile”,said Kim Cruz, an art major from CSUSB who along with other students had a booth of art in the Carousel Mall.

Also part of the first floor was used to offer a place for improv groups and dance troupes to express their own art form.

One such dance troupe was made up of four students from San Bernardino Valley College.

“A lot of bad and negative things have been happening so we wanted want to give an uplifting joyful freedom dance…it was just about having fun and being glad that we were free” ,said Jeremy Dinet, a blank major from San Bernardino Valley College who along with three other students performed a dance piece on the first floor of the Carousel Mall.

Court Street Square was used for the opening ceremonies and for the majority of the two days to provide a space from local bands to play music.

Though the two day event has come and gone, those who would be interested in helping to support local artist and the City of San Bernardino should keep an eye out for next years event.

Related posts: