Russian football banned following invasion

By Ricardo Martinez

Russia’s invasion on Ukraine has caused FIFA to ban the international federation to compete in any European competitions including the grand FIFA World Cup. The world reacts by finding this to be the best decision, while also critiquing FIFA’s initial response.

Photo by Markus Spiske

While world matters has always effected international soccer, it has been decades since FIFA had to step in to adjust to a worldwide issue affecting European competition. While many countries have reacted to Russia’s invasion on Ukraine by deciding to expel exports and imports from their country, the world of sports was quick to get involved.

After many sports organizations announced their removal of Russian sports in international play, such as F1 cancelling the Russian prix and the International Tennis Federation banning the country from international play, FIFA also decided to stand their ground.

Their initial response was a statement released on Sunday February 27th, which was critiqued heavily by people around the world.

“No international competition shall be played on the territory of Russia, with “home” matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators,” FIFA stated.

FIFA was going to allow the Russian International Team to still be able to compete in world cup qualifying matches amisdt the invasion. Many took this as a “spineless” move from FIFA.

Cezary Kulesza, president of the Polish Football Federation, reacted to this response on twitter with disgust, as Poland are seeded second in the Group I table of world cup qualifying.

“Today’s FIFA decision is totally unacceptable. We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is,” said Kulesza.

Kulesza’s statement was met with praise as many stood behind his stance with the Polish National Team not playing against Russia under the circumstances.

After receiving a mass amount of backlash, FIFA readjusted their stance and decided to ban Russian international and club teams from all international competitions.

“FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” stated FIFA.

Reactions from social media have been mostly positive to FIFA’s final response and restriction on Russia. After looking through a 100 responses the graph gives a rough estimate on how positive reactions out weight the negative ones.

Graph by Ricardo Martinez

This has also affected how coaches and players interact with teams across the world. Especially Domenico Tedesco, who is a German manager of high profile Russian team Spartak Moscow. The situation has caused him to leave his manager position in support for Ukraine.

“We want to wish the best to our former manager Domenico Tedesco in the Europa League. We hope that our paths will cross again in the future, but under more peaceful conditions,” states Spartak Moscow’s twitter account.

A couple day’s after FIFA’s ban was put into effect the International Olympic committee came out with a statement which called for Russia to be bared from international events.

“To protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants,” stated the IOC.

While FIFA’s initial response was seen as weak, it’s now updated stance can be seen as a precedent for other sporting organization’s to easily join the stance of restricting how Russia participates in worldwide sports.