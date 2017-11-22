Resources on Campus To Help Students Succeed During Finals Week

With finals week approaching quickly, the level of stress for students to do well can be at an all-time high.

The pressure of wanting to do well on final exams can take a toll on students. There are many factors that play a part in a student’s urge to ace their tests. They’re probably struggling with a class and are in dire need of passing the final to get a passing grade overall. Also, the more classes that someone takes, the more finals they have, possibly leading to mental frustration.

“With the amount of finals that I have to take for finals week, it is taking a toll on me mentally and physically” said CSUSB Junior Vivian Arias.

“Studying for finals in subjects that you aren’t interested in causes stress because it feels taxing to sit down and actually study that subject” said CSUSB Junior James Johnson.

Some students may not be aware of the resources that CSUSB offers to students to assist them in their quest of acing their finals.

The Counseling and Psychological Services on campus offers assistance to students who are in a deep state of depression and stress due to worrying about what the outcome of the quarter will bring.

They offer counseling services with no charge for students, individual therapy for students who need one on one help, group therapy sessions, and crisis counseling. Also, between Nov. to Dec they are offering same day appointments for students to meet with counselors on Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cross Cultural Services located in the SMSU building is another resource available to students. There is a nice lounging area for students to study, relax, and ease their minds. They provide benefits that will help students take a breather and make it easier to push through finals week.

“We offer free popcorn to students who may not be able to buy a lot of food or haven’t eaten to help take away some of the burdens that they are going through. We also give away free scantrons for students so that they do not have to worry about spending money on multiple scantrons” said Student Assistant of the Cross-Cultural Center Itzel Olguin.

The Pfau Library here on campus is one of the main locations to help students reach academic success. Free giveaway snack packs and dogs for students to pet to relieve stress are some of the encouragements that they give.

Exams, where students are required to write essays, can cause panic if they aren’t that great at writing. No need to fear because the Writing Center will help lead students in the right direction to become better writers. Students will have one-on-one time with tutors if they are having trouble with figuring out how should they format papers. The more and more practice they have, the more comfortable they will be with writing and their confidence will be boosted when it’s time to take the test.

With all of the resources on campus, students have multiple sources of support and encouragement to do their very best on exams and move forward to the next quarter or graduation.