Quarter Record Collective

By Haley Brown |Staff Writer|

Downtown Riverside hosted the Inland Empire Record Collective with vendors and booths selling vinyl records and creative art May 27.

The event is bi-annual and offers a place for people to buy and sell records along with different merchandise such as band tees and other creative art.

“We’ve been putting this together for the past five years,” said Matthew Arellano an organizer of the event and Inland Empire Record Collective Representative.

“This is our ninth bi-annual event, over 40 vendors are selling vinyl, LP, 12 inches anything music inspired,” he continued.

The atmosphere is for music lovers and people who appreciate classic music.

The music inspired event had a swap meet with booths set up where people and vendors can vibe and exchange creative and cool items.

Some vendors were selling what looked to be personal collections for very affordable prices, with some vinyl records sold for as low as a dollar.

Carly Johnson, a student at University of California Riverside (UCR) and aspiring musician, attended the event with enthusiasm.

“This is my first time attending the record collective and I love it,” said Johnson.

“People don’t understand how hard it is to find vinyl or cassette tapes for affordable prices today and this event is very helpful for me,” Johnson continued.

Performers who played the event ranged from rock n’ roll to jazz creating a fun and inviting environment.

The Record Collective is free to the public and had a great turnout from the community, with attendees ranging from all ages.

Riverside was chosen for the event because “we wanted something close to home and our community,” said Arellano.

It was a perfect location for the event because of its classic musical roots.

The town has many musical events and bars where music lovers can visit and certainly has a great night scene.

Bryan Gonzalez, a resident of Riverside, just happened to stumble upon The Record Collective while on a stroll.

“I love Downtown Riverside there is always something to do especially on the weekends there is always cool and exciting things to see and be a part of especially if they are free,” said Gonzalez.

The is not the only time that The Record Collective is being held, they will be hosting events throughout the Inland Empire, Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles.

For more information on The Record Collective and to visit other similar events, check out facebook.com/ierecordccollective and on Instagram http://Instagram.com/the_record_collective.