Protect Yourself: Cautionary Tale

By Elizabeth Taylor |Staff Writer|

With almost a decade gone by and still no changes are being implemented, I feel that it is only necessary that I share with you a story that could change or even possibly save a life.

Nothing can prepare oneself for the oncoming of bad news; it’s obvious the news is bad because eyes are overwhelmed with tears on the brink of explosion, the head is low and a weak voice struggling to let out the terror that haunts her.

I like to think of myself as a strong woman, someone my kids can look up and be proud to call me their mom; but nothing has ever tested the strength of my will like the day my mom told me she was raped.

Shock—How could this of happened to my mom?

My mom doesn’t go out, she doesn’t socialize with other people or hang out in public places; she is a complete homebody, with a 5 mile radius that she won’t drive out of unless it’s absolutely necessary. How could this have happened?

Heartbreak—This is my mom.

The woman who continues to nurture and protect me throughout my lifetime, and there was no one there to help protect her when she needed it the most.

My mom thought she was in a safe environment, she wasn’t. She was alone, in a room with an acupuncturist who she thought was going to help relieve her of chronic back pain; he pricks her skin from the neck down the slope of the arm and within minutes she is out.

Time—She awakens in a groggy state not realizing that hours have passed since she entered the room with the acupuncturist.

My mom was in an unconscious state and this sexual predator was having his way with her while she was knocked out.

Tears slowly make their way down my face to drip into an abyss and gather with the rest of the tears that have and will continue to shed since this crime has taken place within our family.

This article is meant to raise awareness to those who may think they are in a safe environment, like a medical appointment, and are not.

Uniformed patients or simply someone who just doesn’t know any better may think they are in practitioner’s best interest when really they are just being taken advantage of behind closed doors.

Practitioners like acupuncturists, chiropractors and massage therapists are not required to have a nurse present in the room during an exam; this opens a gateway of potential harm aimed directly at those who are looking for help.

Just be aware.

Don’t go to practices like these alone; take someone with you to have your back, and don’t let anyone tell you that only the patient is allowed back in the room. This is happening, it’s real and it can happen to anyone at anytime.

Ten years is just a fraction of time on the scale when it comes to the recovery from a sexual assault.

Please protect yourself and the ones you love, don’t go alone, and call your local congressman until a change is made.

