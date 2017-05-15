Prince Ogidikpe as Executive Vice President

By Daisy Figueroa |Staff Writer|

At the age of only 18, Prince Ogidikpe is voted ASI’s new Executive Vice President.

Originally from Nigeria, Prince moved to the U.S. in 2010 to live with his mother and obtain his education.

He was able to graduate high school at 14 and started college early.

As a fourth-year biology major, he aspires to attend medical school one day and obtain his Ph. D.

Ogidikpe said his main goal in life is to help people.

“It just really dawned on me that whatever change I want to see happen, I have to make it happen myself,” said Ogidikpe.

Although it was a difficult process, this experience has inspired him to look into politics later in life, and to see how he can truly help people and make a difference.

“It was a long and hectic process,” he admitted.

“Every candidate was amazing, everyone had really great plans for the school and they offered different contributions.”

He confessed that he had thoughts about not turning in the application for candidacy.

Ultimately, he had decided that he had to deliver on what he promised himself he would do.

He thought to himself, “my little brother will be proud of me if I do this, so I need to do this.”

Once he was given the permission to begin campaigning, Ogidikpe started to think about what he needed as a student, what some of his friends needed, and what their friends needed.

“We’re all connected in that way, in what we need as students,” he said.

Safety on campus is one of Ogidikpe’s main concerns. He wants to find different ways to make students feel safer.

One idea he has is for the school to provide a ride-sharing service for those students who do not have a means of transportation and whose homes are not convenient through bus routes.

He also plans to be transparent with students, about the 5 percent increase, plans of expansion on the

Santos Manuel Student Union, and anything else they have questions about.

“Students should know that their money is going to a good place. This is all for current and future students’ benefit,” he said.

“We’re a part of a big change.”

As a message to his fellow Coyotes, he said, “I want to tell you all that I know life may be hard sometimes, maybe midterms are weighing you down, but just know that there’s always somebody on campus here to help you. That’s Coyote culture.”

