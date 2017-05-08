By Emily Anne Espinosa |News & Politics Editor|

Lou Monville and Elizabeth Sanchez-Monville were honored at the 2017 President’s Showcase.

The gala took place on April 29 in the Riverside Convention Center, with students, faculty, staff, and community members in attendance.

“Lou and Elizabeth are living proof to our students and potential students that our university will make a difference in their lives and they in turn can make a difference at CSUSB and their communities,” said President Tomás D. Morales.

Lou Monville is credited for supporting and assisting CSUSB throughout his involvement with different departments and organization both during and after his attendance at CSUSB.

Additionally, Monwille has served as a special advisor for the school in regards to public policy and business.

Elizabeth Sanchez-Monville is known for her commitment and involvement in local, state, and federal legislative affairs.

In regards to the Monvilles’ contributions amongst the campus and local communities, the gala was titled “Inspire,” where future leaders for the campus and community were in attendance.