Coyote visits Feminist Camp

By Brittanie Gutierrez |Staff Writer|

Graduate assistant Marissa Wollard shared her experience about the Feminist Camp, which brought together feminists from across the nation to address social justice issues.

During the camp, themed workshops, internships and sessions took place where attendees learned about reproductive justice, media, networking with other feminists and how to get involved in the feminist movement.

Held in New York City from Jan. 9-13, the camp was open to for all to apply but only 14 spots were available.

“I think my favorite thing is that I was surrounded by so many powerful women, I gained a lot of confidence,” said Wollard.

“I have a lot of ideas about possible career choices and future internships. I networked a lot. I learned about a lot of new resources, films, and ideas on how nonprofits work to fund grass root efforts and activism,” continued Wollard.

Programs like Feminist Camp are important for various reasons aside from just learning what feminism is, especially in today’s society.

With movements like the Women’s March happening, it is important for women and men of all ages to get informed and obtain the tools and resources necessary to stand up for their beliefs.

Although this program is important, many were not aware that such a program existed.

This may be partly due to the fact that there is a negative connotation tied to the word ‘feminist’.

Student Jesy Amaro, who claims to be a feminist, knows that there is a stigma connected to the word.

“Stigmas connected to the word “feminist” are that every woman who identifies as a feminist is a lesbian; every feminist man is gay, coward, or even a traitor; just another excuse for women to get upset for no reason at the world,” said Amaro.

“Feminists are not pretty and have a low demand of a husband or partner and they are not homemakers. Oh! And feminists are always on the hunt to take away a man’s job,” continued Amaro.

It is misconceptions like these that turn people away from identifying as a feminist or having anything to do with the movement.

“Feminism can be misunderstood,” said student Colleen Cabral.



“Feminism is the social, political, and economic equality between the sexes. It has a distorted reputation and I believe it needs to be understood better,” continued Cabral.

After attending Feminist Camp, Wollard came back with opportunities and hopes to bring what she learned back to CSUSB.

“I hope to bring a lot of what I learned there, here [CSUSB]. I learned about a lot of new resources, films, and ideas on how nonprofits work to fund grass root efforts and activism,” said Wollard.

Programs that promote educating the public are beneficial to our community, especially when it comes to human rights.

If one wishes to attend Feminist Camp, Wollard has some tips while there.

“Write everything down because there’s are so many resources and opportunities for future careers. Lots of new ideas there, fantastic people there to work with to further your career,” said Wollard.

To attend Feminist Camp, scholarships are available and cost varies depending where you plan to attend.

“You can get the scholarship but there’s also financial aid waiver, which covers lodging. You can also do fundraising efforts. There’s all kinds of ways you can do it. You can do it but it’s not going to be easy,” continued Wollard.

Feminist Camp is so much more than what people think and Wollard came back happy she attended.

“It’s a life changing experience. Be prepared for a lot of friendship. I feel like I’m friends with everybody that I met there. Everybody got along, it was pretty awesome,” said Wollard.