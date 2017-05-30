24/7 Study Space

By Samantha Flores |Staff Writer|

Technology Services is in the process of providing a 24-hour study space for all students.

The purpose of this study space is to give our students another quiet study area on campus that would be open all the time during regular quarters, according to Dr. Samuel Sudhakar, Vice President Information Technology Services.

The study space, popularly known as ‘The Wedge’, is currently open from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, until the 24/7 hours of operation are officially implemented.

“I think its great because there is no time limit, no interruptions, you don’t have to worry about the place closing for the night,” said student Alejandra Ribota.

Students can focus more on studying and finishing assignments; rather than worrying about what time they need to leave, packing up and then relocating.

Places like the Pfau Library and the Santos Manuel Student Union currently close around 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., with the exception of midnight closure times for Midterms week and Finals week. However, students sometimes feel that the need to stay longer than those hours in order to work on their school work and study.

There will be computers and printers available for students to use, operated by Coyote One Cards.

Students will also have vending machines located within the space, and as mentioned by Dr. Sudhakar, we are trying to have various food options in the vending machines in order for students to have variety.

When it comes to security, there will be a staff member from 6 a.m. to midnight, and security guards and campus safety officers from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“They mentioned about putting new doors for security, so the students could swipe their ID cards in order to enter,” said Technology Support Staff member, Michael Portillo.

It is important to let the students feel safe while being in the study space.

If a student doesn’t feel safe walking alone in the dark to their car or dorm, then there will be a campus security officer to escort you.

Although it is not yet certain when the 24-hour space will be implemented, the Technology Support Services is hoping for this quarter, but if not, then the following quarter.

The Technology Support Center is open for students’ feedback because they want to know what to take in for consideration, with needs varying from safety, resources, to having free coffee.

< > The technology support services is accepting feedback from the students to know what they will like to have in the study space

Related posts: