Dirty Radio hosts first annual Localpalooza at Brew Rebellion

By Nicholas Linares |Staff Writer|

A legendary day of craft beer, music and vendors came alive on April 15 at Brew Rebellion in San Bernardino.

Local band, Syndicates kicked off the festival with a bang as people indulged on craft beer and endless amounts of food.

With an enticing $10 all ages pass, the brewery brought out several hundred people to experience the local beers, businesses and music.

Musicians such as Firing All Cylinders, Sangre and From Zero to Hero commenced from all over Southern California for the very first Localpalooza.

Host Dirty D of Dirty Radio gave away raffle tickets, merchandise and announced local bands as they set the stage for a day of alternative rock.

“The lineup is awesome and the tacos are amazing,” Dirty D commented.

Food options for the day consisted of carne asada and chicken tacos, nachos, hot links and hot dogs from two local food vendors based out of the Inland Empire.

Brew Rebellion served over 10 beers on tap and dozens of bottled small batch brews ranging from their Mixed Berry Wheat Ale to a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk Stout.

“Today is perfect, it’s sunny and everything I need is right here,” said 23 year

old attendee, Michael Draxon.

Vendors such as California Care Group and Blue Mountain Collective showed their support and educated the community on hemp and cannabis-related products and how they can be used to combat their ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis and high blood pressure.

Several products were mentioned in the forms of oils, herbs, capsules and edibles. All which contain CBD or THC, the known molecules found in the hemp and cannabis plants that bring relief.

Live music played all through the night as people conversed, ate and enjoyed the tremendous amount of effort put into these small batches of craft beer.

Sacred Silence, a System of a Down tribute band brought the crowd to life as they reanimated some of the most popular songs known by the 90s legends.

“I had no idea this event was going to be like this, the only time I have seen an event like this in San Bernardino is at the Orange Show,” replied 52-year-old Marcus Dominguez.

Brew Rebellion can be found on 3rd street at the San Bernardino Airport hosting weekly events, a large variety of live music genres and game nights for friends and family.

Dirty Radio can be downloaded in the app store and streamed as an online rock and roll music station 24 hours a day, giving away free concert tickets, updating listeners on shows and giving resurgence to the local band spotlight.

The event may not have been packed out, but showed strong signs of community and indicated a big desire for Dirty Radio to host the next Localpalooza in April 2018.

As the clock struck midnight the music came to an end and vendors packed up, giving a successful end to new beginnings for Dirty Radio.

