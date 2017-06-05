D.I.Y Father’s Day Gift

By Franciny Gonzalez |Staff Writer|

Finding the right gift for dad can be difficult when an individual is limited on money and time, however, with proper brainstorming, you can create your own DIY for Father’s Day.

“I always have a hard time finding a gift for my dad, since we have different taste. I think doing a gift made by myself is the best way to go,” said student Victoria Lopez.

When it comes to thinking of a DIY gift, it would be helpful to list things that your dad enjoys doing, eating or even cooking to get you started with an idea.

“Yes, I love to do DIY, because it makes you distress, it’s calming for me, whenever I get stressed I go and buy a couple things and start crafting. and they and as a beautiful decor on my wall,” said student Gissell Sanchez.

Crafting can be beneficial as well; it teaches you to have patience and creates muscle memory.

According to MindBodyGreen by Dr. Sara Mckay, “Interestingly, the study also found that people who knitted as part of a group were even happier than solo knitters. Knit-ins, stitch ‘n bitch groups, and even scrapbooking parties have many keys of mind and brain health covered.”

This Father’s Day DIY took no longer than 35-40 minutes.

The materials for this project were: Popsicle sticks, a variety of paints, paintbrush, stencils, a hot glue gun, glue sticks, stickers and mini wooden clothes pins.

The overall cost of the DIY was $15. You can find materials for as low as 50 cents at places like Walmart and Dollar Tree.

Making your own portrait with decorations can turn out to be a relaxing and fun activity.

First, you set up the hot glue gun and insert a glue stick, so it can start eating up.

You take seven popsicle sticks, depending on how wide you want the portrait to be.

Afterward, lay them flat and connect two popsicle sticks side by side and on the crease of the line, you add the glue.

Let it dry for about five minutes so it can settle down, then place a wallet size picture that you’d like.

Grab a mini clip and glue it onto the frame.

Get your stencil and place it where you would like the words, “BEST DAD”, pick the color of your choice.

Then, you can pick the stickers you’d like to decorate.

Remove any unnecessary glue. Now, you have an original and innovative DIY.

These next two designs have three simple steps each.

The white and light blue portrait was made by the same popsicle sticks, painted white, double coat.

Cover half of the portrait with deco tape, use the stencils and paint them with the aqua color, then super glue the paper clip and add the picture.

If you really want the portrait to stand out, go over the letters with Sharpie to make the ‘HAPPY Father’s Day” stand out.

Lastly, on the last portrait, use colored popsicle sticks to connect these with super glue as well.

Then, add the paper clip, the picture and of course decorated with stickers.

< > Glue the popsicle sticks together, side by side.

