Campus on lockdown due to possible shot fired

CSUSB Emergency Alert System warning message to students, faculty, and staff on campus.

Reports of shots fired on campus…

Students are asked to shelter in place as the whereabouts of a possible shooter are currently unknown.

There have been reports of said shooter near the chemical sciences and visual arts buildings.

The north parking structure has reportedly been evacuated.

 

UPDATE 6:15 PM: In a text from CSUSB- “Reports of shots fired near Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West. Shelter in place. Do not try to leave campus.”

 

UPDATE 6:22 PM: All night classes have been canceled.

 

UPDATE 6:31 PM: “The investigation into shots fired is ongoing. Remain sheltered in place. Do not attempt to leave campus.”

 

UPDATE 7 PM: According to KTLA news “San Bernardino police official says no active shooter at CSUSB campus; building was hit by something, but unclear if it was a gunshot”

 

UPDATE 7:55 PM: Campus is still on lockdown as the investigation continues.

 

UPDATE 8:07 PM: From CSUSB NEws Twitter- “PD investigation ongoing. PD starting to clear buildings. Follow officers direction if you can leave campus.”

 

