Campus on lockdown due to possible shot fired

Reports of shots fired on campus…

Students are asked to shelter in place as the whereabouts of a possible shooter are currently unknown.

There have been reports of said shooter near the chemical sciences and visual arts buildings.

The north parking structure has reportedly been evacuated.

UPDATE 6:15 PM: In a text from CSUSB- “Reports of shots fired near Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West. Shelter in place. Do not try to leave campus.”

UPDATE 6:22 PM: All night classes have been canceled.

UPDATE 6:31 PM: “The investigation into shots fired is ongoing. Remain sheltered in place. Do not attempt to leave campus.”

UPDATE 7 PM: According to KTLA news “San Bernardino police official says no active shooter at CSUSB campus; building was hit by something, but unclear if it was a gunshot”

UPDATE 7:55 PM: Campus is still on lockdown as the investigation continues.

UPDATE 8:07 PM: From CSUSB NEws Twitter- “PD investigation ongoing. PD starting to clear buildings. Follow officers direction if you can leave campus.”