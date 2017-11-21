Poetry Collections

Autumn Calls in the Dark

Copper tones of dying leaves taste the blood of evening’s fading light;

Merlot sunsets toast to a night of empty landscapes.

Not a soul strolls along the ghostly streets,

Only the wind speaks kindly on their behalf.

Desert Mountain Range

Oceans of sand encompass the rocky edges

Of a colossal stone fortress touching the clouds–

Trapping those inside its sun-bleached depths

In a prison of their own isolation

The Hue of You

This is the way we chose to play

With our fingers crossed and our tongues tied

Setting the typeface–curved, italicized–

On the page of our boldfaced lie.

I collect the scraps of borrowed time

You stole from my sleep,

Fold them neatly against a ruined space

Neither one of us chose to keep,

And it is haunted by your design

And it is a relic of our unspoken goodbye.

Crooked avenues lay waiting

To underline this fault of mine

When I suddenly realize

That you have stained all the beauty

I held within sight.

The sidewalk weeps a sickly gray

As the rain drains away

The ghost of your mistake.

But water can never cleanse the bitter taste,

Puddles can never fade

The hue of you

Permeating my rose-colored escape.