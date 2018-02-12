Perch Restaurant Review

Cozily nestled within the heart of downtown Los Angeles lies the beautiful and highly inclusive restaurant, Perch.

In my last review, I was thoroughly displeased with my visit to Spire 73 due to its snooty staff and exclusivity.

I found this gem of a restaurant in my search for a positive fine dining experience positioned on a rooftop.

The restaurant is located at 443 Hill Street in the Pershing Square Building.

The valet cost eight dollars, which is astoundingly cheap for downtown Los Angeles.

I entered the restaurant in my best attempt not to be biased so that I could properly and fairly assess this restaurant.

Upon entering the Pershing Square Building, my party was kindly greeted by the head concierge, Elizabeth Reynaldo.

“My favorite part about my job honestly is watching guests leave satisfied and bidding them farewell with a smile,” said said Reynaldo.

In order to get to the top of the restaurant, you have to take the elevator (there is only one available) to the thirteenth floor and then a separate elevator immediately outside of the first to the fifteenth floor.

The elevator ride was beautiful, the inside was covered with wallpaper reminiscent of old Hollywood and the smell was of a charming cedar wood.

Arriving to the fifteenth floor was was like hopping out of a time capsule: the restaurant’s aesthetic emulated that of a classic Hollywood eatery.

There were vintage portraits of flappers and dapper gentlemen circa the 1920s jazz era.

The main hues of the restaurant were turquoise, green and beige, which made me feel cozy and quite at home, even at a restaurant I had never been to before.

Next, we were greeted by Sierra Garcia, one of the managers at Perch.

“At Perch, it is of absolute importance that our guests are made to feel welcome and included as part of our family,” said Garcia.

I Immediately noticed just how inclusive the restaurant was compared to Spire 73, its competitor about 0.7 miles away.

I truly felt like a celebrity at this restaurant, not only due to the décor, but more importantly, because of the service.

As we walked onto the outdoor patio, I heard the laughter of guests and hostesses.

The staff seemed just as happy as the guests, which I think is rare.

The view was spectacular; practically the same view from Spire 73, just not as high up and not as cold.

We were then greeted by our waiter, Andrew Cruthers, who immediately bonded with me because of his humor.

I asked him what set Perch apart from Spire 73, the newest rooftop restaurant in L.A.

“At Perch, we are a family. We deliver exquisite French cuisine from our Michelin star winning chef at an affordable price. I can’t speak for Spire 73,” said Cruthers

I ordered the truffle cheeseburger and rosemary aioli fries for 16 dollars.

The cheeseburger was probably the best burger I had tasted aside from Guy Fieri’s burgers in Las Vegas.

The bun was perfectly buttered, and the meat was seasoned to perfection–medium rare and juicy. Melted cheese flowed like a waterfall from the side of my burger.

The inside of the burger was seasoned with garlic salt and brown sugar and a brulee’d poached egg.

I had a bottle of Chateau Lafite Rothschild red wine to drink at about 87 dollars per my glass. It was worth the price.

As the evening came to close, my party and I cuddled atop the rooftop and watched Los Angeles come to life.

The restaurant was a complete 180-degree shift from my experience at Spire.

Perch made me feel welcomed, honored and part of the L.A. culture for the evening.

If you’re looking for an inclusive and affordable journey into tastes and sights of old Hollywood, I highly recommend this restaurant; 4.8 stars.