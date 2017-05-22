Pell prioritized for students

By Arturo Brooks |Staff Writer|

Congressman Pete Aguliar and President Tomàs Morales expressed their feelings about the role FASFA played in their graduation and achievement of their dreams.

The Pell, which is FASFA, is a grant that allows for millions of students to attend college.



According to CSUSB Government and Community Relations, “Pell Grant helps low-income, first-generation students- including over 221,000 students enrolled in California State University (CSU) system- in their pursuit of college degrees and upward mobility.”

Fifty-eight percent of CSUSB graduates were Pell.

Grant recipients. The aid helps students with managing low debt.

One of the benefits for year-round Pell allows for students to graduate early by providing funds for resources for many more students. The grant also increases summer and study abroad student numbers.

Stated by President Morales, “Inland action, Monday morning group both identified the restoration of year round pell as a high priority,” showing a joint collaboration between different organizations. Even with working with Congressman Aguilar who voted to enact this bill.

Another party involved in the collaboration was Congressman Pete Aguilar, who voted to enact this bill.

Aguilar stated, “[The] Year-round Pell will not begin this summer 2017, but the summer of 2018.”

Without Pell, millions of students might be unable to attend college due to the majority of recipients coming from low-income families, with income at or below 30,000.

Even with year-round Pell, students still are subject to similar rules.

According to CSUSB Government and Community Relations, “Students would still be subject to the lifetime cap on the number of semesters they receive Pell.”

Students are only eligible to receive six years of FASFA.

The allotted amount set by Congress for 2016-2017 Pell is $5,815. Although there is a cap per school year, year-round Pell students will be eligible to receive additional funding up to $1,915, allowing students to attend summer school.

According to CSUSB Government and Community Relations, “It is estimated some 2,000 CSUSB students will take advantage of summer studies now that year-round Pell grants are available to them.”

In the past years, year round FASFA had existed from 2009-2011, allowing for 12,000 students to attend and receive certain financial benefits. Over 12,000-13,000 each year used FASFA.

For the past six years, year-round Pell was not available to students since the economic rescission.

Several students spoke on the matter expressing how Pell has allowed them to achieve their goals and making their families proud. “The program that changed my life,” said Alex Gutierrez, ASI President 2016-2017.

With Year-round Pell just around the corner, many opportunities will open for those willing to take the steps necessary to receive the Pell Grant.

Related posts: