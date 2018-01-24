In the next fiscal school year, the campus will increase its students because there is always new incoming students and that will decrease the availability for parking spaces.

Parking is a big deal because even if a student shows up ahead of his/her scheduled class time, there will be a wait between ten and thirty minutes if the person is lucky to even find a parking spot close to their classroom. There are new buildings that are being built behind the library; therefore, it should be taken into consideration to either extend a parking structure, or building another one in order to accommodate the individuals in finding a parking space more easily.

Students are affected because parking is not as easy to obtain as it may appear.

“It would be better if there was another parking space or an expansion for students and faculty. It will allow people to maneuver and find parking quicker,” said student Pablo Fernandez. “It should make it better but only if construction is conducted throughout hours that won’t afflict the students/faculty members.”

It can take up to “forty minutes sometimes to even find a parking spot that seems to be as far as a three-mile hike,” said David Ocegueda, an advisor for the office of Advising and Academic Services.

Even though there are a variety of parking structures around campus, it is still difficult to obtain a parking spot. It does not matter whether you are by the College of Education or the University Hall parking lot, both parking lots seem to be efficiently used to their maxed capacity on the daily. As a result, a beneficiary who would be affected would be the students and faculty that attend CSUSB regularly.

It is important to realize how arriving on the correct time on campus is vital because once rush hour hits the parking situation just gets worse than it already was. As well as the prices that just arose and had a ten dollar increase. Tuition has already been increasing the past several years, so parking prices should remain the same. The recent price increase is a belief that the costs should have lowered instead of going up because of the availability on the parking. Given these points, parking services should conduct a study poll to see how many faculty and student members believe that there needs to be another parking complex implemented in order to efficiently provide an easily accessible parking spot.