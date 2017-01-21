New Year’s health resolutions

By Yera Nanan |Staff Writer|

Just one small change can set you up for a successful year or a year leading to failure. Working out or participating in fitness classes are some of the most popular changes for many this year.

The problem that typically occurs with beginning a new exercise regiment in the new year is actually sticking with it.

Personal trainer Tyrone Holmes explained that, “Many people begin an exercise program, but abandon it before Easter.”

Taking it easy when you first begin your training regiment while setting realistic goals are great ways to stay on course.

“You may know people who train six days a week, but it’s fine to start with three,” described Holmes.

“Start slow, develop a solid foundation of fitness and then build upon that foundation as your fitness improves,” continued Holmes.

It is understandable to see how people who are not used to disciplining themselves in this sense can fall short of their planned goals that they had set for themselves.

College students especially can lose sight of the fitness performance that they want to achieve in the year with the addition of tough classes, work outside of school and conflicting schedules.

Lawrence Bowens is a Rec Center employee who can relate to these types of scenarios.

“There are multiple reasons such as laziness and family issues, and with some people, it’s an interference with their schedule,” said Bowens.

At the end of the day, it really depends on what type of person you are and how you plan to achieve what you want.

“You honestly just have to force yourself or get someone to help…if you have a goal you might as well push yourself to go,” continued Bowens.

Bringing a friend to the gym or having someone you can count on while exercising can increase your chance of success while you have fun.

One problem at the Rec Center is the fluctuation of attendance.

Just like most gyms, there is always a large surge of attendance at the beginning of the year but a large drop off after the first month.

“It decreases, first exponentially; then it starts to level off and then it will gain back again towards summer,” stated Bowens.

Marcus Manuel is a student on his way to graduation, and since being here his yearly resolutions have led him to a body that many envy.

“My New Year’s resolution is to work out approximately 45 minutes to an hour a day, six days a week and just go hard every time,” said Manuel.

“I’m going to see my results getting better which is going to keep me going…I don’t want to give up,” continued Manuel.

This determination has led him to make other resolutions as well.

Manuel stopped drinking and smoking since freshman year and now strictly works on getting into shape.

“I know that with working out to get the results you really want, you need to change your lifestyle,” explained Manuel.

When you have a resolution to begin working out in the new year, eating habits will have to change as well, though your exercise regiment should force you in a healthy eating direction naturally.

“Try to cut out those fatty foods as far as chips and fried foods and I’ll guarantee you’ll see results much faster,” said Manuel.

The Rec Center offers lots of help to students to stay on track in their New Year’s resolutions with helpful service and knowledgeable trainers.

“There’s personal training that we offer and they do a very good job in keeping people resilient and on their resolutions,” explained Bowens.

“If you are ever to start a resolution, a good way to go is to talk to our personal trainers who will be able to assist you with anything you might have,” continued Bowens.

With all of the great opportunities the Rec Center has to offer, every student should be able to accomplish their fitness goals for the new year.

