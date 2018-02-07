New bicycle share with Zagster

On Jan. 7, the Health Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for University’s new bicycle share program, Zagster.

The event was held early in the morning, in front of the health center where staff, faculty, and students participated to welcome the new bikes to campus.

The ASI President was also present since ASI, along with the Student Health Advisory Committee stewardship, provided the initial funding for the program making it possible to grant the 28 bicycles for the university.

Ashley Spencer, who works with Student Health Center, shared more information on how to use one of the bikes.

“Students, staff and faculty can download the Zagster app, choose to pay by the hour ($1 per hour) or pay an annual membership for $15 and get up to one hour free per ride and $1 for each additional hour. Once they choose a bike via the app, the bike unlocks and they can hop on and enjoy their ride,” shared Spencer.

The program includes a 24/7 rider support that can be easily accessed online on the CSUSB Zagster site.

On campus, there are three locations where the bicycles are stationed: The Student Health Center, Recreation and Wellness and the Social and Behavioral Sciences building.

The Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC) also holds bicycle helmets that are available for free rental.

Dr. Grace Castillo Johnson, Director of the SRWC, and Dr. Lynn Nester, Director of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, spoke about the partnerships that made the program possible.

Dr. Nester also went into details about the helmets they have for the riders and the upcoming workshops that will be held to discuss about the bike maintenance.

Lastly, the ceremony ended with Rosamaria Lopez, who is the Lead Peer Health Educator and the one who cut the ribbon, saying a few words about how to download the app.

For those that are looking for a new exciting way to be more active, the bikes have arrived to fulfill it.

Taking these bikes bring benefits to students and staff by increasing overall wellness, health and love for the CSUSB experience.

The bicycles also benefit the environment by helping diminish the carbon dioxide emissions that are polluting the planet.

“We want to create a bike friendly university, which means access to bikes, safe routes, secure storage, access to low-cost maintenance and repair, education, community building and most of all for people to have fun! “shared Spencer.

Related posts: